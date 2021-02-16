An association of local produce importers is cheering the ruling of the U.S. International Trade Commission that found that imported blueberries don’t seriously harm or threaten the domestic blueberry industry.
The ruling by USITC commissioners puts an end to an investigation that could have resulted in a recommendation that President Joe Biden slap tariffs on imported blueberries in order to protect U.S.-based growers.
The Fresh Produce Association of the Americas, a Nogales-based group representing local produce importers, said in a Feb. 11 news release that it applauded the ruling.
More than $44 million of blueberries were imported from Mexico into Arizona in 2020, according to U.S. Census Bureau data. The vast majority of produce imported into the state comes through Nogales’ Mariposa Port of Entry.
The so-called Section 201 investigation was announced last September. Around the same time, the Trump Administration also asked the USITC to look into imported strawberries and bell peppers.
The moves followed a 2019 agreement that raised minimum prices for imported tomatoes after a group led by Florida tomato growers argued that domestic growers were being undercut by unfairly priced imported tomatoes. The 2020 investigations were also initiated at the behest of southeastern U.S. growers, who say they can’t compete with Mexican producers that aren’t bound by the same regulatory oversight and wage requirements.
The determination in the blueberry investigation, which was approved by a unanimous 5-0 ruling, counts as a victory for the importers.
“While FPAA is pleased with ITC’s Feb. 11 determination, FPAA remains extremely concerned by the number of trade investigations opened recently by USTR on imported produce, especially key commodities from Mexico, our number one trade partner,” the group wrote in the news release. “Mexican tomato imports already face U.S. trade sanctions, and the (USITC) has initiated investigations on bell peppers, strawberries, squash, cucumbers and raspberries.”
Local produce distributor donates tomatoes to Nogales, Sonora
Del Campo Supreme, a local produce importer, donated more than 14 tons of tomatoes to the municipal government of Nogales, Sonora last week.
In a news release dated Feb. 12, the city said that its Family Development Institute, or DIF, had received a total of 13,173 kilograms (29,042 pounds) of tomatoes the previous day.
The plan was for the produce to be distributed to local institutions and organizations that provide assistance to vulnerable residents, including shelters, group and assisted-living homes, aid centers for those with addictions, and families in low-income neighborhoods.