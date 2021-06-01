Estibaliz Jimenez realized she may have suffered from postpartum depression after joining Los Padres, a program created by the Santa Cruz County Superintendent’s Office and funded by First Things First. It provides a variety of services to parents and children ages 0-5 including personal visits, child screenings and group connections to build or improve parent-child relationships.
“There is an infinity of resources,” Jimenez said of the program, which she was invited to join after she started going for check-ups at the Mariposa Community Health Center.
During a recent parent connection activity held via the digital platform Zoom, children and their parents learned how to plant seeds.
“What are we doing today?” asked one of the children in Spanish, the language used during the session.
Using supplies that educators dropped off to the families weeks earlier, they proceeded with the activity.
Many community members take advantage of programs like this that are offered by the various agencies and organizations in the area. Whether provided by the county, the City of Nogales or independent nonprofits, there are programs available to serve people in a variety of areas.
However, people often learn about these opportunities only through word of mouth, and some residents say it can be hard to find out about potentially beneficial services in Santa Cruz County if you aren’t already in the loop, or know someone who is.
Outreach efforts shifted with the pandemic, but community awareness was a challenge even before COVID-19 restrictions were implemented. What’s more, outreach tailored to the monolingual Spanish-speaking population is even more limited.
The people who need it
During a “Dia del Niño” potluck event at Camp Little Park in Nogales this spring, Julia Garcia Sweeney, the mother of two boys and long-time resident of the city, alternated between pushing her kids on the swings and sampling different sweet treats.
When Garcia’s children were younger, she said, an acquaintance talked to her about the Nogales Family Resource Center, an educational program similar to Los Padres that’s operated by the Nogales Unified School District.
Garcia enrolled in the program and met two friends. The three women remain close, often organizing events for their children at the local parks.
However, she said that if it wasn’t for word of mouth, she would have never found the program.
Garcia said she is grateful for the program primarily because she took advantage of it when she was relatively new to the United States. However, she laments that many parents may not be aware of such programs due to outreach efforts that often leave Spanish-speakers out of the loop.
Alma Feria, a parent educator for Los Padres, is familiar with the needs of the community, specifically in Nogales and Rio Rico. “People don’t ask for the resources that are available because they don’t know they are there … because of the language barrier,” she said.
The majority of the 60 families enrolled in Los Padres come from households with limited resources, and those households can be the most difficult to reach with information.
“Sometimes the people who need it most never find out,” Feria said.
So what’s the answer to improving outreach and community connectivity in Santa Cruz County?
Santos Yescas, program manager for Nogales Community Development and local activist, puts social media at the top of the list.
Yescas, who is among the organizers of the “Little Mercado,” a farmers market held on Morley Avenue in Nogales every Friday between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., said that organizations can upgrade their use of social media to conduct community outreach, promote events and make services available.
“The radio is something that works, and social networks, too,” he said of the best ways to reach the community in Nogales.
Yescas and his friends Edgardo Muñoz have created We Love Nogales, a digital platform dedicated to creating a more cohesive community through efforts such as the promotion of programs, the dissemination of useful information and raising awareness. The platform, which publishes digital content on its website and streams live broadcasts via Facebook, is open to businesses, organizations and agencies across the community and serves as an outreach tool.
“The idea was born due to the needs, both personal and the needs of the community,” Muñoz said.
“We have been like some sort of bridge between people who need services and those who offer them,” added Yescas, who often acts as a presenter during We Love Nogales segments in which he interviews program representatives about their projects in a talk-show type format.
Still, despite the growing influence of social media, Garcia and Jimenez said they would like to see more Spanish-language brochures and flyers in their mailboxes, as well as more printed banners and even billboards around town.
“For me, it would be helpful if I got announcements at home, like a flyer for example,” Garcia said.
One place in Nogales where local residents can see a wide variety of posted printed information, though it’s a bit off the beaten path, is the Santa Cruz County Complex on Congress Drive, where posters and brochures adorn the walls. But of the announcements posted there during a recent visit, few were in Spanish.
One of the limited brochures in Spanish was for a self-help program providing education and guidance to people facing family court proceedings such as divorce, custody battles and paternity, but who cannot afford legal representation.
Superior Court Clerk Juan Pablo Guzman said the various forms of outreach used to promote the program have been crucial to its success.
“We used the media to reach out to the community, the radio, because radio is popular in this community, the newspaper, because the newspaper is popular in this community, and obviously the social media,” he said.
“Obviously right now, social media is in everyone’s fingers, because we use our phones and we are constantly on top of social media,” Guzman said.
Forging ties
One local resident who has made it clear that she doesn’t do social media has found other ways to keep her community informed at a grassroots level.
Fueled by her passion for gardening and desire to share gardening information with others, Clare Bonelli of Sonoita started a newsletter promoting events, resources, and businesses among other things in Eastern Santa Cruz County. She said she was surprised to see her readership grow to more than 1,200 subscribers in the 12 years that she produced the newsletter, which she recently turned over to the Patagonia Regional Times, a nonprofit community news outlet.
Bonelli said the reason why her newsletter was so successful is due to her chosen methods for outreach: print and email. “If it’s not in an email, you have to go look for it,” she said.
“I had people tell me, ‘I never felt tied to the community until I got your newsletter … I actually know what’s going on,’” she said.
One local entity that offers government agencies and nonprofits the chance to get the word out to the community is the Nogales International, which distributes local news and information via print newspapers, a website, social media and e-newsletters. However, according to managing editor Jonathan Clark, the amount of information submitted to the paper by local agencies has slowed to a trickle.
Outreach has typically been a weakness for local government more than nonprofits, he said. But in both cases, “I think people can get too enamored with social media as an outreach tool. They think, ‘I’ll just tweet this announcement out and that’s that.’ But they forget about people, especially older people, who still prefer to stay informed by reading a newspaper or listening to the radio.”
The NI also has the capability to reach people with Spanish-language information, either through paid advertisements or news content disseminated via print, web and a once-a-week Spanish-language e-newsletter. But a shorthanded newsroom limits what the paper can do itself, and while staff are bilingual, they produce news content only in English and farm out the translations to a former employee.
Downsizing has also limited the newsroom’s ability to track down information and produce community listings in English. For example, the NI used to pay freelancers to produce a weekly calendar of events and listings of religious services around Easter and Christmas, but funds for freelancers have dried up.
“That’s why we really need people to submit information about their events or the opportunities they are providing,” Clark said.
‘Where they’re at’
Reyna Montoya, founder of Aliento AZ, a grassroots organization based in Phoenix working to raise awareness about mental health among Maricopa County’s undocumented and Spanish-speaking communities, is a veteran community organizer who works to break the stigma of mental illness by hosting workshops and educational activities.
Montoya said the most important component of community outreach is to know your audience and to, as she put it, “meet them where they’re at.”
Montoya emphasized that it boils down to the needs of the community. In Nogales for example, despite the increased use of social media platforms, it’s important to realize that some residents still prefer to be reached by methods that may be considered outdated.
Bonelli, the Sonoita-based newsletter creator, understands that there are generational differences which should be considered when conducting outreach. “There are still a lot of us that don’t do Facebook or LinkedIn,” she said.
As for any advice that she has for local residents who might consider starting a newsletter like hers or leading outreach efforts, Bonelli said: “It’s OK to start small … it will grow.”
Los Padres parent educator Ericka Mezquita recalled a participant who went from living in a shelter to becoming employed and opening a savings account to her name. Stories like these illustrate the real impact that these programs can have on the community, and the importance of proactively getting the word out to the people who could most benefit from them.
“You assume that people know who you are and what you’re doing or why you’re doing it,” Montoya said, in reference to the typical missteps by organizations in reaching their communities.