Alan Aguirre motivates students, inspires the community

When Alan Aguirre first interviewed for a position at the University of Arizona in Nogales, he thought: “There is no way I’m going to get it.” Seven years later, not only has he become the student services and location coordinator, helping local teens and young adults in their higher education journey, but also a beloved and inspirational member of the community.
“I’m always learning. Higher education always pushes you to learn,” Aguirre said. “But it’s been more of a blessing to go out in the community, and when they see my face, people know me.”
Born in Mexico in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Aguirre and his family lived on both sides of Ambos Nogales until finally settling in Nogales, Ariz. when he started second grade.
Eventually, Aguirre graduated from Nogales High School in 2005 in the top 10 percent of his class. It was also during his high school years where he first became involved with mariachi music, playing the trumpet as well as guitar and guitarron.
It’s a passion he still has to this day. Aguirre now performs with and directs the local group Mariachi Plata. In the past, he’s played with ensembles including Mariachi Nuevo Nogales and Mariachi Sol Azteca de Tucson.
Aguirre’s first job after high school was working at a call center while simultaneously working towards his master’s degree in psychology through the University of Phoenix. It was during this time when he met his future wife, Vanessa.
“I didn’t have a plan after graduation,” he said. ”I knew I wanted to continue playing mariachi, but I also wanted to remain close to my family, so I decided to stay here.“
After receiving a call from his former mariachi instructor, Aguirre decided to venture outside of his job in customer service and explore a career path more in line with his love of music.
“I got a call from my mariachi instructor at NHS, Mr. Gilbert Velez. He told me, ‘My assistant is MIA, what do you think of coming back?’” Aguirre recalled. “At the time, I had no teaching experience, no educational experience. But I’ve always enjoyed working with people, that’s my main thing. I try to help people find resources for them. I’ve always had that in me. And that made me realize, ‘Wow I should go into education.’”
‘What I love to do’
Aguirre had had the opportunity to apply both his psychology degree and newfound love for teaching when he landed a job at MGRM Pinnacle Charter High School in Nogales.
“I was an unofficial counselor; my title was ‘personal and career exploration instructor.’ I tried to make it an environment where the students wouldn’t feel like a subset of anything just because they attended a charter high school,” he said. “And then in about 2015 was when I started here at the University of Arizona, Nogales. I interviewed on my birthday and I got the job offer at the end of the month.”
His experience of earning his degree locally, as well as working in the K-12 education system. motivated him to apply for the UA position, he said.
“I worked with students, helping them with their financial aid. I was an academic advisor; graduation paperwork. I had to go out into the community, which I didn’t mind. I’m a mariachi at heart, so me performing and me being in front of people speaking – I’ve always loved that.“
Gabriela Miranda, a senior at UA Nogales campus, credited Aguirre – her academic advisor for three years – for getting where she is in her academic journey.
“I know that it’s because of Alan and his support and his help that I am where I am,” Miranda said. “Every single meeting was memorable. He was patient and he would always be open to set up a meeting and even he would check up on us pretty often just to check how we were doing. He would even send thank-you notes, and I think that shows a lot of empathy he was.”
“This is what I love to do,” Aguirre said. “That initial connection that I have with students is more important than other things. Making that initial connection and me helping them through this journey from the beginning, and now I’m signing their graduation paperwork – that’s what’s kept me going through all these years.”
While Aguirre has spent most of his life dedicated to helping others, he told the NI that for the past four months, he’s had to learn to be vulnerable and let others help him.
Last October, a vehicle crashed through the front wall of the Santa Cruz Center in Nogales and into Aguirre’s office, injuring him in the process.
Since the accident, Aguirre has been on a long road to recovery and has not been able to be as involved with the community as he once was. Yet he remains hopeful for the future.
“You need to be well with yourself in order to help others,” he said. “I’m proud of the progress that I’ve made. But also I’m motivated to show the community that I’m still trying my best and that I’m moving toward being better than I was before. And I want that to be a reminder to people that no matter what the situation is, we can definitely come out of it to the best of our ability.”
This story was published as part of the 2023 edition of Shining Stars of Santa Cruz County, an annual publication of the Nogales International that recognizes people who have made a difference in their community.