Alan Aguirre motivates students, inspires the community

Alan Aguirre

Alan Aguirre has been advising undergraduate students at the University of Arizona's Nogales campus for the past seven years.

 Photo by Juan Miguel Garcia

When Alan Aguirre first interviewed for a position at the University of Arizona in Nogales, he thought: “There is no way I’m going to get it.” Seven years later, not only has he become the student services and location coordinator, helping local teens and young adults in their higher education journey, but also a beloved and inspirational member of the community.

“I’m always learning. Higher education always pushes you to learn,” Aguirre said. “But it’s been more of a blessing to go out in the community, and when they see my face, people know me.”

Alan Aguirre

Alan Aguirre performs with Mariachi Plata at the Fiestas Patrias celebration in Nogales in September 2022.


