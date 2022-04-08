Annette Koweek helps students broaden their horizons

Elgin Middle School science teacher Annette Koweek is passionate about teaching her students how to find new and exciting ways to look at everyday things in the natural world. She is passionate about the camaraderie and teamwork she enjoys with her fellow teachers. And she is passionate about her role in the many extracurricular school activities offered at the school.
Her passion was rewarded recently when she was named Middle School Science Teacher of the Year for 2021 by the Arizona Science Teachers Association – the result of a statewide competition including teachers from both large and small schools.
“It was a very big honor and I was humbled,” Koweek said.
In recognition of her achievements, she was presented with a plaque, various gift certificates, curriculum material and sports equipment for her school.
Part of her science class curriculum includes the eighth-graders’ eagerly anticipated annual trip to the Catalina Island Marine Institute (CIMI), a science camp 22 miles off the coast of Southern California.
One of the main reasons Koweek and her co-chaperone on the trip – Coach Terrell Harper, the school’s physical education instructor and counselor – are committed to these trips is that they expose the students to the ocean and its importance to the continued health of the planet. Another is that the students “are about to leave our nice little bubble and we want them to experience some healthy challenges that will help them feel confident entering (high) school where they may not know any other students,” she said.
Many of the students have never flown in a plane, ridden on a ferry or spent an entire week away from their parents before. Upon arriving on the island, they turn in their phones, which are labeled, bagged and locked in the camp office. Parents are given an emergency number to call if necessary. The campers then stay in cabins, go kayaking, paddleboarding, snorkeling and hiking – and do some lab work as well.
There is no cost to the parents for their child to attend. All middle school students raise funds for three years and look forward to the time when they are eligible to attend. Fundraising activities include a walkathon, an exhibit in a holiday shop, sales at the school store and concession stands, and a spaghetti dinner. Donations are also appreciated.
The trip is open to everyone in the eighth grade as long as they adhere to behavior and academic expectations, Koweek explained. There is a system in place with checkpoints students can access along the way to keep track of their eligibility. It is quite rare that a student is not able to attend.
Innovative instruction
The curriculum for the three middle school grades at the Elgin School follows the state standards for science classes. Eighth-graders study chemistry, seventh-graders learn earth science and the sixth grade focuses on relative motion of bodies in space.
Koweek is always looking for new and fun ways to interest her students in science, and First Lego League Robotics fits the bill. The students are divided into teams and, using a flat board, program little robots to solve challenges. Faced with a community problem, they design a solution and then make a presentation.
Yet another innovative learning tool is Crosscutting Concepts, “which are ideas that, no matter what you are studying, you can think about a cause/relationship or other concept,” Koweek said. “This is a big part of science education now. I love teaching science through the lens of crosscutting concepts.”
Koweek is also an R.N. and fills the position of Elgin School nurse.
“I oversee helping with the higher acuity of medical needs of some students. If it’s a chronic disease like asthma or diabetes, I help them with their management. If there’s an emergency, like someone is injured on the playground, I grab my medical bag and run out there. My students all know that if I’m called, they have to behave,” she explained.
As for the challenges posed by the pandemic, Koweek said:
“As a middle school team, we noticed that our students were having some gaps that were common among the sixth-through-eighth-graders during COVID. We identified some areas in math and language arts and are doing mini-skill-building units twice a week for an hour for all middle school students to make sure that they have reviewed things that maybe they just forgot or skipped over. We really feel a deep sense of obligation to get these kids prepared.”
The middle school team usually meets for lunch and discusses student needs informally, then holds a more formal monthly meeting to address specific needs.
“We also are trained in recognizing signs of more severe needs such as psychiatric problems, and in suicide prevention. We have ways to refer kids if they need more help,” she said, adding: “It’s tough but it’s part of the job and we all have a heart for the middle school mentality and work hard to be there for them.”
Along with Coach Harper, Koweek chaperoned a middle school dance that was held outside this year. The kids plan the dance and do the two-step and other dance moves, including the Elgin School Shuffle.
Ever the multi-tasker, Koweek instructs other science teachers as an ambassador of the State Science Teachers’ Association, and serves on the Elgin School Leadership Team with Principal/Superintendent Mary Faley and Callie Mattus, second-grade teacher.