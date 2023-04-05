Betty Barr helped preserve the history of Eastern Santa Cruz County

Not long after Betty Barr retired and moved to Sonoita in 1997 with her husband John, she was at a party when she met local rancher Bob Bowman.
Bowman told her that he had been helping with a historical project in Patagonia. “He said, ‘I love doing that and I want to bring it over here,” Barr recalled.
There was just one problem: Bowman couldn’t type.
“He said, ‘I know all these old-timers and I want to get their history down.’ And I said, ‘Oh Bob, I want to write some stories about the old-timers, and I don’t know a soul, but I can sure type,” Barr said. “He said, ‘Maybe we could pair up.’”
That fateful meeting marked the start of Barr’s journey into the history of Eastern Santa Cruz County. She and Bowman began collecting the oral and documented histories of the community that, along with Bowman’s personal collection of artifacts, would be gathered into a museum they helped found and build. Meanwhile, Barr shared some of the stories they uncovered as a freelance journalist for The Weekly Bulletin and Nogales International newspapers, an endeavor that led her to publish numerous books about local history.
Seated earlier this month in the Bowman and Stradling History Center at the Sonoita fairgrounds – the museum that she, Bowman and others created – Barr spoke of the importance of preserving the area’s pioneering and ranching history for a changing community.
“I think it’s important that people, especially students and the young kids in the schools, can come over and find out what it was like in the old days and what the hardships were – what people went through to make sure they would have a nice community,” she said.
“To me, there were a lot of different kinds of people here and everybody came together.”
Memorable subjects
The first interview Barr and Bowman teamed up on was with an older cowboy named Alex Gonzalez. “He was a great guy,” Barr said, adding that the experience also gave her the chance to visit Lyle Canyon, one of the county’s far-flung corners.
Another memorable interview came many years later, and it was a long time coming.
Henry Dojaquez, who lived just east of the Sonoita Crossroads, was on Barr’s interview list for 15 years. “I’d talk to him, and he’d tell me about other people. He wouldn’t ever tell me about his family, how they got here or anything,” she recalled.
Her persistence paid off, however, and at the age of 101, Dojaquez finally agreed to an interview. The story, which ran on the NI on March 1, 2019 under the headline “Henry Dojaquez is a living legend in Sonoita,” told how his parents came to the United States from Mexico in the early part of the 20th century, met, married and raised a family with 11 surviving children. Henry’s life story included learning ranching after his father started working for H. C. Larrimore in Sonoita, and joining the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1933.
“He was a very funny person and told me lots of funny stories,” Barr recalled.
Ray Bergier, a rancher and active member of the Patagonia community, was another fun interviewee. Barr recalled how he cracked up laughing while he read the story she wrote about him as they sat at a picnic table in the Patagonia Town Park.
“I said, ‘Ray, it’s all stuff you told me. It’s nothing new.’ He said, ‘I know, but it’s a lot funnier when you write it down and I get to read it!’”
“The best thing about all those interviews was that a lot of those people have passed away now,” Barr said. “And so we got them down on paper.”
Bowman has also passed on, dying in 2015 at the age of 95.
“He became a mentor to me – I’m almost going to cry, thinking about it – but he was almost like my father,” Barr said, noting that her own father had died when she was 16.
“By the end of his life, we were best of friends,” she said.
Series and books
Documenting local history can be a lot of fun. But it can also create tension, as Barr found out while researching the complicated story of Jim Hathaway, a Santa Cruz County lawman, rancher and frontiersman who was acquitted of second-degree murder for the 1951 shooting death of a long-time friend.
Barr wrote a multi-part series about Hathaway for the NI and Bulletin. But after the first installment ran in May 2005, a lawyer for one of Hathaway’s descendants sent the newspapers a cease-and-desist order.
However, Barr had previously obtained the written blessing – as well as the research assistance – of one of Hathaway’s sons, and the “Legends of Jim Hathaway” series was published in its entirety. The project earned Barr a Certificate of Special Recognition during the Wick Communications Co. Better Newspaper Contest held in 2006.
Aside from the occasional controversy, Barr’s stories about local people and history often created demand for more coverage.
“After I wrote a few stories, people would call me up. And they’d say, ‘How come you haven’t written about my mom and dad?’ Or they’d call up and say, ‘I lost my copy of that paper. Why don’t you write it in a book or something?’” she recalled.
Barr took the latter suggestion to heart and began publishing books, including “Hidden Treasures of Santa Cruz County” and “More Hidden Treasures.” Another title, “Around Sonoita,” was published as part of the recognizable “Images of America” series by Arcadia Publishing.
In reviewing “Hidden Treasures of Santa Cruz County,” George Gardiner, a longtime columnist for the Bulletin and NI, called the book “a valuable anthology of the area that probably will never be equaled.”
“The book is so delightfully written that Wilma (his wife) and I take turns going through chapter after chapter like they were chocolate cookies,” Gardiner wrote.
The history center
When Barr and Bowman first joined forces, Bowman had already been displaying some of the historical items he had collected in a small room under the grandstand at the fairgrounds.
“Talk about cramped,” Barr said of the space.
They decided they wanted to build onto Pioneer Hall at the entrance of the fairgrounds. The plan was to make a new, more spacious display area by combining part of the addition with what had been a office space/volunteer hospitality room in the existing structure.
Barr had become involved in several community organizations since moving to Sonoita. Those included the Santa Cruz County Cowbelles, of which she was co-chair for four consecutive years with Naomi Quiroga, and the Anne Stradling Equine Foundation, where she served on the board with her close friend Diane Collins.
The Stradling Foundation, whose benefactor had founded the Museum of the Horse in Patagonia, was involved in supporting local youth and equestrian-related activities. It also provided financial support for the fledgling history center, as did an endowment from Bob and Mary Bowman. The fairgrounds itself didn’t have money to contribute, but its leadership was happy to help in other ways, Barr recalled.
Barr, Collins and Tom Gilbreath of the fairgrounds led the effort, and on May 1, 2009, the Bowman and Stradling History Center opened to the public as a treasure chest of Western and local ranching history. It was populated with the photos and artifacts from Bowman’s collection, as well as items from Stradling’s Museum of the Horse and the oral histories gathered by Barr and Bowman, which had been assembled into loose-leaf notebooks.
Some of the more notable special displays at the center included a 2014 exhibit celebrating the early pioneers of Patagonia, Sonoita, Elgin, Canelo and the San Rafael Valley that was offered as part of the Smithsonian Institution “Museum on Main Street” program.
“We tried to pick the necessary people to have a community,” Barr said, listing professions including doctor, surveyor and schoolteacher.
Another high point for Bowman-Stradling Center came in early 2016, with the debut of a display commemorating Western films shot in and around Santa Cruz County, including such classics as “McLintock!” “Oklahoma!” and “Red River.” The display explained how the county’s picturesque landscapes made it a popular location for filmmakers of the 1940s, 50s and 60s, when stars like John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara rubbed elbows with the locals who were hired as extras or to provide services for the productions.
In January of this year, the Barrs moved to Oro Valley in the Tucson area – their original home turf and where their children now reside. Asked if she felt she was leaving the history center in good hands, Betty Barr said: “Absolutely. The fairgrounds officers and board are very positive about the history room. And my co-chair for all these many years, Diane Collins, is taking it over, at least temporarily.”
It was tough to leave her home of 26 years in Sonoita, Barr said, but with everything that moving entails, “We were so busy that you don’t have time to feel sorry for yourself.”
Anyone who would like to visit the Bowman and Stradling History Center can call the fairgrounds at (520) 455-5553 to find out about the hours.
“I hope that people, through the years, will still come in and look at what we’ve collected here,” Barr said.
This story was published as part of the 2023 edition of Shining Stars of Santa Cruz County, an annual publication of the Nogales International that recognizes people who have made a difference in their community.