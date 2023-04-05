Carolyn Fowler applies hiking, birdwatching interests as Tubac Nature Center volunteer

The Tubac Nature Center, which opened in 2019, has a core of volunteers who are helping the nonprofit grow. Carolyn Fowler, who enjoys birdwatching and leading trail walks, is among them.
Spending time outdoors is vital to her, and Fowler said she wants others to enjoy what she experiences.
“One of the purposes of having the nature center is to get everybody out there, at least one time. We would like to have more people coming into the nature part of Tubac and appreciate that,” she said.
In addition to planning weekly hikes, Fowler was the coordinator of the group’s first Hawk Watch event, held March 1-31.
Hawk Watch has been offered on an informal basis for 11 years but Fowler took it to new heights this year by lining up exhibitors, talks by experts, and a full day of related activities on March 11.
She oversaw preparations of information brochures for visitors that included restaurants and hotels in Tubac, along with attractions spanning the Nogales-to-Green Valley corridor.
A year ago, about 2,000 people from 31 states and five countries registered during March as they observed migrating hawks, Fowler said.
Being outdoors on walks and hikes allows Fowler to do plenty of birdwatching. She relishes making new friends through the organization’s activities, she said. “I do like to be involved. I like being busy and I like a variety of things to do.”
Birdwatching draws more and more people each winter and spring to the Santa Cruz River area in Tubac. Hawk Watch focuses on migration of the Common Black Hawk, Fowler said. Hundreds fly on a route that starts in Mexico and ends in Flagstaff every March, with the largest number flying through Tubac from about March 10-25, she noted.
Hawk Watch is held at Ron Morriss Park, owned by Santa Cruz County. It’s on the east side of Tubac and is parallel to the Santa Cruz River. The park provides a large open space that allows easy viewing of the birds and plenty of parking.
Migrating hawks roost in the tall cottonwood trees along the river each afternoon, and in the mornings they take off to continue their journey north, Fowler said.
‘An outstanding volunteer’
Fowler’s work with the nature center is valued by many, including Jim Karp, president of the board of directors and one of the group’s founders.
“When you lead a volunteer group like I do at the nature center, the ideal people you can surround yourself with are ones you can entrust with a job, large or small, and know they will do it well and keep you in the loop,” Karp said.
“You can put it on the back burner in your mind and not worry about it. Carolyn is that kind of person. She is creative and experienced is the ways of volunteer organizations,” he continued.
“When I asked her to expand a role for the nature center in the March Hawk Watch, and to bring a larger segment of the community into it for their enjoyment, she did it in spades.
“She is an outstanding volunteer and friend,” Karp said.
Fowler, who lived in Green Valley for 16 years before moving to Tubac in 2015, was active with Friends of Madera Canyon and was president of the board in 2005-2006. She said she learned a huge amount about birds of this region during that time.
Her avian education has “all been through very generous, good birders, who through time and patience took me out on bird trips. I read bird books, and when I would come back from a birding walk, I would get my book out and look up the bird and see what it actually looked like and read about it.
“We do the same thing now at the nature center. Our leaders are very generous with their time. And that’s the best way to learn,” she said.
Fowler is treasurer for the Tubac Nature Center and leads hikes every Thursday morning that are free and open to anyone interested.
The routes come from the book “Go Take a Hike” written by Tubac resident Bob Maurer and illustrated by Tubac artist Barbara Hill.
“In our hiking group I have 60 people on my list, but normally we get 12 to 20. Every week I send out (details) so they know the distance they’re going to be hiking and people make their own decision.
“It’s a fun thing as well as exercise and it seems like everyone who comes is always in a good mood. That’s why I go, to have a good time,” she said. “I think our hikes bring out people who have never been on the trails before and on our bird walks I meet people from the Tubac area who never did birding.”
To receive email notices about Fowler’s weekly hikes, find contact information at the nature center’s website at tubacnaturecenter.com.
The Tubac Nature Center, with a variety of exhibits, is in Room B2 at the Tubac Community Center, 50 Bridge Rd. It is open for visitors Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
This story was published as part of the 2023 edition of Shining Stars of Santa Cruz County, an annual publication of the Nogales International that recognizes people who have made a difference in their community.