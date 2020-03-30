Clare Bonelli keeps her community connected in Eastern Santa Cruz County

Clare Bonelli has brought the concept of networking to a whole new level with her complimentary newsletters that come out several times a week and list events, volunteer opportunities, handymen, yard sales and anything else of wide interest. Officially titled Sonoita Patagonia Newsletter, it is known far and wide as Clare’s Newsletter.
It all began when Bonelli wasn’t having much luck with getting her garden started.
“I contacted about 12 people who were interested in learning more about successful gardening in our rural area. We met at Diamond JK Nursery in Sonoita to share information and I began emailing them with new information,” she recalled.
From that modest beginning 15 years ago, her e-mail list has burgeoned to more than 1,100 names. At the same time, it has expanded from giving planting tips to its current status as the “go to” place for organizations and individuals to list upcoming events, as well a myriad of other things, and occasionally unusual occurrences such as a missing iguana.
Not long ago, Bonelli stopped in at the local post office in Sonoita to pick up her mail and happened to notice an iguana resting in the flower box outside.
“It was a fairly warm day, but a cold night was expected. I was pretty sure the iguana belonged to a local but didn’t know how to contact him, so I shot out an email. Within 15 minutes, I heard back that the owner was on his way to pick up the wayward iguana,” she said. “It was really gratifying to me to know that my email got such speedy results.”
She also finds gratification in helping people connect with others with the same interests.
When someone sent her a post promoting purebred sheep, Bonelli went the extra mile and helped them get in touch with the local 4-H group. The rewarding feeling she experiences is what spurs her commitment to providing a communication link.
“I remember someone saying about my mother, ‘If you need to know something, ask Alice Bonelli. If she doesn’t know she will work on it.’ So, I’ve kind of become my mother,” she laughed.
She went on to explain that inspirational thoughts come to her in the middle of the night and she posts them the next morning on the bathroom mirror. One of her favorites is:
Are you committed to your beliefs, even if they are based on untruth?
Or are you committed to the truth, no matter how badly it upsets your fondest beliefs?
Events/Not Events
Bonelli counts on her daughter, Alice “Sparky” Sweedo, to give her a second opportunity to heed her late mother’s advice. Sparky, who is working on her doctorate at the University of Arizona, edits all the newsletters before publication, mostly to cut the copy down to a readable size.
When the missive got too long, she decided to divide it in half, sending out one for “Events” and another for “Not Events” every week, and a “Directory” at the end of the month, which includes businesses and services such as churches and volunteer opportunities. At Christmas and Easter she puts out a special edition listing the times and venues for all the local religious services. She also posts emergency notices such as lost pets or rabid skunks whenever they come up.
When her mailing list got to about 500 names, her original internet service provider shut her down for suspected spamming. She now uses Mail Chimp, which allows 15,000 per month. Every time she sends an email it counts as 1,100. So she does the math each month to avoid additional costs. Mail Chimp sends her weekly updates on new subscribers and indicates ones which may be scammers so she can delete them.
She welcomes input from the entire county and runs everything that is sent in as long as it is something of interest to the residents. She does not charge for the postings, even for business ads, and does not censor them. For instance, the list of contact information for various local handymen includes recommendations from satisfied customers. If she receives numerous complaints about a particular worker, she removes the name from the posting, but does not publish the criticism.
Organizations are encouraged to send in their events well ahead of time. Current calendar listings go out six months in advance, so scheduling events on the same day can be avoided. She tries to email the organizers to let them know of a possible overlap, giving them time to reschedule if desired.
In addition to being inspired by her mother, Bonelli thinks she must be receiving these inspirational thoughts in the middle of the night from God. Especially the one she wrote down on awaking that said, “What would my life, my family, my community look like, if I allowed God to make me into the person He created me to be?”
Bonelli has become that person by providing a network for communication, completely free of charge, to readers and advertisers alike.
To sign up for the mailing list or post an item, contact clarebonelli@sonoitapatagonialocals.com.