Computer security expert Betsy Fearnow turns history volunteer

After a move in November, the Tubac Historical Society is now located in one of the oldest buildings in town: the 1914 Customs House at 6 Burruel St. Previously, the organization had its headquarters in the Tubac Community Center, north of the village.
“I was thrilled,” volunteer and board member Betsy Fearnow said of the move, noting that it’s meant that many more people now visit the historical society.
“The whole idea has been to get people to know about us,” she said.
Fearnow started as a volunteer with the historical society in August 2017.
“I saw a sign at the post office that said (the historical society) needed help with data entry.” She knew she could do that, “so I went to the community center and told some people that I used to work at IBM, and before I could finish, someone said, ‘Lock the door behind her!’” she laughed.
“I’ve always been interested in history, and I liked that it was totally different” from her career, Fearnow said. She worked for IBM for 14 years and for American Express for 21 years in the field of computer security, which included privacy and regulatory issues.
Andi Miritello, board president, said Fearnow is valued.
“She certainly has a tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm for the projects that she handles at the historical society,” Miritello said.“I think her enthusiasm is infectious. It encourages other people to get involved and do their best work and I think she has an extremely positive effect on the organization because of her skills.”
The Tubac Historical Society building is across the street from the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park. Each entity is independent of the other, and they are operated by different nonprofit groups.
Fearnow spends time on computer work, is secretary of the board of directors, and has a hand in most of the other historical society activities as well.
Asked about what she enjoys as a volunteer, she said, “I think the exhibits have been the most fun.” As an example, she mentioned last year’s historical society display, shown at the Tubac Center of the Arts, about the annual Tubac Festival of the Arts.
“We had posters, and artwork, and programs and maps from many, many of the festivals. And we pulled that together into an exhibit which is called ‘60 Years of the Tubac Festival of the Arts,’” she said.
Fearnow said volunteer Marcia Mason has an extensive background in creating exhibits for museums.
“I can pull together all the data,” Fearnow said, “and she turns it into an exhibit that people will enjoy, something that will appeal to people and be attractive.”
She noted that the volunteers of years past have saved numerous books and items. “There are so many things in here. It’s shocking how much stuff we have. When you come up with an idea, things just come out of the woodwork.”
A new exhibit developed by the historical society on area dude ranches opened March 12 at the Tubac Presidio State Historic Park and will run for several months, Fearnow said.
An exhibit about the area’s early artists is now in the planning stages for a fall opening. More upcoming projects include an exhibit on architects who contributed to the look of Tubac’s buildings, and on area cemeteries.
Online access
As much as she enjoys the special exhibits, Fearnow’s ongoing responsibility is to upload information about all the items in the collection onto the historical society’s website.
“That was a huge project. I started in 2018 working with (volunteer) Mary Bingham. What we found was that while people had collected a lot of stuff, they didn’t have a policy” to determine what is kept, she said.
Volunteers Patty Hilpert and John James worked with Fearnow to develop a policy, basing it on what similar museums use. “It’s really critical to have a policy to say, ‘This is what we will keep and these things are outside of our scope,’” she said.
Fearnow and Bingham then looked at each book to determine if it should remain in the library. Fearnow said with a laugh, “My favorite book was ‘Vintage Farm Machines of Great Britain,’” which clearly wouldn’t find a home in Tubac.
People who want to donate anything connected to the history of Tubac and the Santa Cruz River Valley are welcome to. “That’s how we build our collection,” Fearnow pointed out.
However, donors are required to sign a form that gives the historical society the ability to keep, sell or donate the item to another museum or library, if the board decides to.
Fearnow is improving the online catalog by adding additional search terms so that anyone interested can find a person or a place without too much trouble. She’s seen that has made “a huge difference” as they are getting more calls and emails from people doing research.
The opportunity to move the historical society library and research materials into the charming building on Burruel Street was something the board of directors was pleased by, Fearnow said.
The adobe-walled building with a metal roof, brick floors and wood beams was restored in 2017 by owner Steve Schmitz and includes two main rooms, a small office, a kitchen and a restroom.
Wide-ranging project
Oral histories are a key component of most historical societies and Tubac is no exception, with a large collection of oral histories, dating back decades. In those, a local resident is interviewed by a volunteer and talks about his or her life in Tubac.
There are artist biographies on file and the many legal-size drawers filled with newspaper clippings, photos, memos and letters, collected over the years give details of important events and of changes in Tubac.
With its wealth of materials, the range of projects is wide. “To me, that’s the fun part. There are so many things that can be done here,” Fearnow said.
She welcomes new volunteers and enjoys the challenge of “finding somebody who has an interest, taking their skill and matching it with something they find fascinating. When we do that, and give a whole project to a volunteer, it’s very different than just working a two-hour shift” at the front desk.
The Tubac Historical Society website is at ths-tubac.org. The organization is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or call (520) 398-2020 to set up an appointment. Hours may change during summer when activity slows in Tubac.