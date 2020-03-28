David Galindo helps local youth play a sport he couldn’t

When David Galindo moved to Nogales, his hopes of playing competitive volleyball ended. But he didn’t give up on the game.
Now, the 45-year-old police officer helps local kids learn to play the sport that he loves.
Galindo, a 20-year veteran of the Nogales Police Department and the father of two young players, runs a popular summer volleyball program, teaching girls in Nogales and Rio Rico to play. Last year, he added a Saturday morning program that runs during the academic year.
His philosophy is simple: “You give me a player that wants to play, I want to teach them.”
Galindo’s summer program, which he’s offered for free for about two decades, has served hundreds of girls over the years. Many have gone on to play for the volleyball teams at Santa Cruz County middle and high schools, as well as club teams in Tucson and Nogales, Sonora.
He says that all the work is worth it when he sees his players making progress. “You can hear somebody (say) ‘Oh, she got better during the summer,’” Galindo smiled. “That’s my pay!”
The summer group includes girls from grades 4-12. He estimated that most sessions, which run for four days a week over the course of four to six weeks, draw 20 to 40 players from Nogales and Rio Rico.
The idea is to teach the basics of the sport.
“We go through learning how to play, the rules, I’m a firm believer in conditioning,” he said.
But it’s not just for beginners – Galindo said that many girls come back year after year, especially if they join their school team.
While the program has evolved over the years, one thing has remained constant: it’s open to anyone, and costs stay low. Galindo said he only charges for equipment and, sometimes, T-shirts.
For playing space, Galindo works with local schools to find a suitable location. He’s held the program at the Lincoln Elementary School, the Boys & Girls Club in Nogales, and most recently Pierson High School, making due with whatever space he’s offered, even if it’s a cafeteria.
Galindo says that keeping costs down is a question of accessibility. “Some of these girls have (money), others can’t do it, and if you put a fee I’m going to lose them, so they’re going to end up doing nothing. So I prefer to have those in” the program, he said.
Waterboy to coach
Galindo himself knows what it’s like to be denied a chance to play.
He grew up in Sinaloa, Mexico, where he played volleyball from the third through sixth grade. When his family moved to Nogales, Ariz. and enrolled him in Wade Carpenter Middle School, he was in for a specific kind of culture shock.
“I move here, I finish my elementary, I come to junior high, I was like: ‘I want to play volleyball.’”
The response he got? “There’s no boys’ volleyball, you’re crazy!”
Someone told Galindo that if he wanted to be involved with volleyball, he could be the waterboy for the girls’ team. Reluctantly, he accepted, and eventually earned himself a more substantial role in helping out the coaches.
By the time he got to Nogales High School, Galindo had earned the respect of coaches and players and effectively took on an assistant coach role. He would communicate with his old coach from Sinaloa (“back then it was letters, there was no email”), who sent Galindo workouts to try with the Nogales team.
After going to Pima Community College to study to be a physical technician, Galindo came back to NHS to do an internship as an assistant coach of the volleyball team. Soon, the school made him the head coach of the freshman volleyball program.
After a few years of coaching, substitute teaching, and working at the former Jimmy’s Gym on Bankerd Avenue, Galindo joined the police department. That changed his schedule and made coaching difficult, so he started the summer program, which allowed him to set times that fit his police shifts.
But his work with NPD also introduced him to potential volleyball recruits. As the department’s D.A.R.E. officer for 10 years, Galindo spent time in local schools and talked with some students who eventually became players.
Now, some of Galindo’s newest players are the daughters of athletes that he taught years ago. And many of his former players have stayed in touch, or at least say hello when they see him around town. One reached out when she was applying for a job at the Nogales Police Department.
Beyond success on the court, Galindo says that the game is a vehicle for bigger life lessons.
“You’re going to have to work with people that sometimes you don’t like. You’re going to have to teach somebody how to do something to get better, because if that person gets better, your team is going to get better,” he said.
“Volleyball, or any other sport, it’s life.”