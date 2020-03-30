David Goodman Rio Rican honors deceased fellow veterans at cemetery

For about four years, David Goodman took on the responsibility of cleaning and maintaining the front area of the secluded Calabasas Cemetery in Rio Rico, working on his own through the early hours of the morning several days a week.
But when his goal of caring for the cemetery expanded last fall, he decided to reach out to state and county officials, as well as local community members, in search of extra help and resources to clean the entire property.
“I have no connection to it whatsoever except for the soldiers that are buried here. That’s the only reason I actually started (cleaning),” Goodman told the NI last September.
Headstones within the approximately 2.5-acre property show faded dates ranging from the 1860s to the 1950s, most of them belonging to people who lived in the Rio Rico area that was once known as Calabasas.
Goodman, a veteran himself, explained that he became determined to clean the space after learning that there was a record of about 40 soldiers from Fort Mason who were buried there after dying of malaria, prior to moving their base to San Francisco.
At one point, he said, 30 bodies were excavated and taken to the San Francisco National Cemetery to honor those soldiers. However, it was nearly impossible to determine if they took the correct bodies as most of the headstones didn’t have adequate markings.
“I know there were veterans buried there, forgotten,” Goodman said. “If you look at any national cemetery where there’s veterans, they have super clean crosses, perfect lines, the grass is trimmed. There’s veterans here, but there was garbage, years of just neglect.”
He added that other local groups and individuals had taken care of the cemetery in previous years, but the property had been left abandoned for quite some time until his first visit in 2015.
‘Looks like a park’
During the first four years of his efforts there, Goodman focused on the upkeep of the area near the entrance of the cemetery. But as he continued to discover more headstones hidden within the thick brush in the rest of the property, he began asking for help to clear the entire cemetery.
He spent a few months talking to state and county officials, trying to get them to contribute in any small way, whether it be sending a couple more people to help him clean or donating the necessary material to continue the maintenance.
Goodman also reached out to local residents through social media, detailing his project and asking for others to join and delve in the history of the area.
“I wanted to bring the word out so other people can come and see it and appreciate the history that’s here. That’s the last evidence of the Town of Calabasas,” he said.
After the NI published a story about his search for help last September, Goodman said he was contacted by a wave of people wanting to help out, including local schools and county officials.
Since then, about 20 individuals stepped forward to help him on different occasions. A handful of those folks regularly return to the cemetery during their free time to extend the cleanup while Goodman isn’t around.
By the third week of February, he said, the Rio Rico High School JROTC group had helped him clear up the last heavy bit of brush within the cemetery.
“The work’s never going to stop. It’s maintenance – the weeds are going to grow, trees are going to grow. But now that it’s at the state that it is, the maintenance is a lot easier. All the heavy work’s done,” Goodman said. “I invite everybody to go and see it. It looks like a park.”