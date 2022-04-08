Elizabeth Weatherbie works to keep the local arts scene alive

Art is sometimes thought of as something reserved for the privileged few. Our preconceived notions about what art should be can make a visit to a museum or a gallery a very intimidating experience. This is the stigma Elizabeth Weatherbie, president of the Hilltop Gallery in Nogales, is trying to eradicate.
Since she first became president of the gallery in September 2021, Weatherbie’s mission has been to not only keep the art scene alive for the city of Nogales, but to also have Hilltop Gallery serve as a valuable resource for the community.
Weatherbie grew up surrounded by artists. Her father, an architect and former member of the military, used to create abstract paintings. Her mother was a portrait artist. At a young age, Weatherbie wanted to be an actor, a dancer and a singer.
Despite her passion for the arts, she never considered Hilltop Gallery as a space for artistic expression. She recalls often finding the building closed, or when it was open, not being allowed in for impromptu visits. It wasn’t until the early 2000s that she started attending openings and exhibits there. Eventually, she was hired as an administrator in 2011.
During her first year as gallery president, Weatherbie reinstated the children’s art program. This includes an art class she personally teaches every Saturday to local children and young adults.
The success of the art class for children led to the the concept of an open studio for adults – a place in which artists can congregate, work on projects and exchange ideas. The creation of these two art classes has inspired a new generation to be interested in the arts. Perhaps more significant, it has brought the community together by getting more parents involved with their children through art.
“The arts have a language all their own. They allow us to speak and be heard when we can’t use our voice,” Weatherbie recalled writing in a grant application.
Promoting diversity
Hilltop Gallery is a nonprofit organization whose revenue comes from grants, memberships and donations. In addition to raising funds for the gallery and doing outreach for the community, Weatherbie said her ultimate goal is to bring diversity to the art scene and create a space that will mentor, nurture and inspire talent regardless of their age or background.
“We have so much talent here in Nogales that needs to be recognized, that needs to be promoted,” she said.
With the idea of promoting inclusiveness and diversity, Hilltop started hosting an open talent night the second Wednesday of every month. Poets, musicians and performers of all ages, from amateurs to professionals, are welcomed. This was another of Weatherbie’s ideas.
One of the endeavors Weatherbie is most excited and proud of is the gallery’s collaboration with the program “Ayuda,” which, she explained, “helps older individuals, 55 and older, with job placement. And we have two administrative assistants from the program.”
By hiring people like these at the gallery, Weatherbie said, she hopes it will help community members to feel seen, heard and included through the arts.
Alma Piña, a Hilltop volunteer since 2002, is one of the administrators hired through the “Ayuda” program. Speaking about Weatherbie, she said: “She’s doing great. Collaborating, networking, applying for grants…getting things up and going. (Hilltop Gallery) is a wonder place for artist and for the community and she’s keeping it alive.”
Not just a gallery
As an artist, Weatherbie finds inspiration in everything she sees.
“I see a blank wall and I think that’s a canvas,” she said.
Her passion and love for the arts is what drives her to inspire others who might not consider themselves as artist to love it as well. Her message is: It’s all art, from the traditional media of painting, music and photography, to more specialized endeavors like crocheting and the restoration of Pokémon playing cards.
Weatherbie has created a space for the community in which everyone is free to express themselves creatively and openly. By demystifying the art scene making it accessible and inclusive, she has taken outdated stereotypes about the art world and given them a fresh coat paint.
“My biggest goal is to show the community and the world that this gallery is not just a gallery. This is a home. Everyone is welcomed here. Everyone,” she said.