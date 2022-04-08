For Octavio Castañeda, it was always about kids

Track and field fans on the border mourned the death of coach Octavio Castañeda, who died on Dec. 9, 2021.
For more than 50 years, Octavio Castañeda, better known as “Gramps” or “Gopher,” could be found at the track fields of Ambos Nogales teaching young men and women the skills of shot put and discus.
Castañeda coached for the Junior Olympics in Sonora, and for 10 consecutive years he took his athletes to nationals, winning a total of 54 medals. He was inducted into the Sonora Hall of Fame in 2016.
“It’s a great accomplishment, that’s what it is more than anything else,” Castañeda told the NI at the time. “And there’s an old saying that accomplishment is something you cannot buy, you earn.”
On this side of the border, he coached athletes at Nogales High School, his alma mater (Class of 1956), and was inducted to the Saugus Centurion Athletic Hall of Fame in 2008 for his accomplishments during his 14-year tenure at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, Calif., where he taught and coached football.
In addition to helping his athletes develop their skills, Castañeda would buy them uniforms and track shoes, and make sure they had rides, even if that meant driving them himself. As his nephew Luis Castaneda said: “It was always about kids.”
“He was very dedicated and everything he did was all for the kids and all for the sport,” said former NHS Track and Field Coach Vince Villanuci, adding: “He was always prepared, whether it was extra shot puts, tape measures, discus, whatever was needed on the track field.”
Eric Romero, a former NHS athlete who later became a track coach at the school, said: “If he knew of a student who wanted to put in the time, he was willing to put in double.”
It was this dedication to his athletes that led to Castaneda’s invention of a shot put sling in the 1970s. When one of his throwers was carrying a shot put with a towel, Casteñada promised him that he would invent something better. As the story goes, Casteñada went to Magdalena, Sonora and bought some leather to make a leather shot put sling.
The sling was so successful that he patented it and later sold the patent to the recreational equipment company AMF for $70,000 – approximately half a million of today’s dollars.
‘Go for it!’
Castañeda not only provided mentorship on the track field, but in life as well.
Two of his former athletes, Jose Rojas and Javier Castillo, attested to how he helped them mature while under his tutelage. Both recalled how Castañeda would yell “Go for it!” before they would make throws, which earned him the nickname “Gopher.”
“I was about to throw and I could hear, ‘Go for it,’ and I would say, ‘There he goes,’” said Rojas, who mentored under Castañeda from 2007 to 2011. “It was a signature phrase of encouragement for his athletes.”
“He was an amazing coach who never gave up on anybody,” said Castillo, a 5-foot-8 thrower who was coached by Castañeda from 2011 to 2015. “He showed me that size doesn’t matter, and had it not been for Gramps, I would have never gone to college. We were a team, and I could never have accomplished anything without him.”
Rojas referred to Castañeda as a guru who knew how to handle his athletes. “He treated you maturely and fairly,” he said.
In his sophomore year at NHS, Rojas admitted, he came in with too much confidence and expected everyone to roll over for him. “I was a pain in his butt,” he said.
When Rojas did not place at the state meet, Castañeda explained that it was not just about him; Rojas’ performance also reflected on Castañeda. Rojas came back the following season with renewed energy and focus, winning state titles as a junior and senior.
In the end, Castañeda will be remembered not just for the awards he won, but for the life he lived and the kids he helped. As Villanuci said: “He was such a good guy with a positive attitude.”
“He was a very passionate person,” Castillo said. “He once said he would die coaching, and I think he did just that.”
Luis Casteñada put it simply: “He had a good life and a good career.”