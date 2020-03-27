Gloria Smith provides therapy for kids with special needs

Twice a week, Gloria Smith hosts about a dozen students from the special education class at Nogales High School for an hour of outdoor therapy at a small local ranch.
On other days, she invites individuals with special needs from Nogales, Sonora to also spend time bonding with the animals on the property or practicing their hand at different artistic activities.
Altogether, these services that Smith offers to the Ambos Nogales community comprise her organization Nogales Infantil, a nonprofit created in 2007 that aims at caring for the mental and physical health of people with special needs.
Her motives for the organization, she said, stem from her personal experience years back, when she worried that her daughter could be born with cerebral palsy.
“When it becomes something so close to you, you see people with special needs everywhere,” Smith said, adding that her daughter was more fortunate and was born in full health. “That’s when I realized that there weren’t many services for them, so Nogales Infantil was formed for special education.”
The organization’s main service, she said, is providing hippotherapy, a type of equine-assisted therapy that helps improve patients’ balance and strength.
On a recent January morning, several NHS students took turns riding horseback around the Nogales Infantil ranch, while the rest of the group cheered them on from the sidelines.
Other students chased a small flock of sheep around the ranch, hugging and petting the animals when they caught up.
“The important thing is that these kids realize that there are other people just like them, and that they’re capable of doing everything,” Smith said.
She added that it was also important to keep the program free of charge for the low-income families who desperately needed the extra hand, particularly those from Nogales, Sonora, who have less resources available to them.
Capable and independent
At first, Smith explained, it was a challenge to gather a consistent group of participants for therapy, since families oftentimes had conflicting schedules and weren’t able to take their children to the ranch.
So she began collaborating with other special needs organizations and several local schools to eliminate barriers such as a lack of time, money or transportation.
For example, participating organizations and schools in Ambos Nogales and Rio Rico gather once a year for the Special Olympics, an event Smith organized to help people with special needs stay healthy, interact with one another and erase the stigmas surrounding their disabilities.
The Special Olympics, as well as the general maintenance of the ranch, are funded by local sponsors.
“And what’s the purpose of all of this? These kids, with the right resources, can learn how to clean a backyard and do other things so they can earn their own money,” Smith said. “They realize that they’re capable and can be independent.”
After about 13 years since she established Nogales Infantil, Smith said, she has had the satisfaction of seeing her students become more confident in their abilities and improve their physical strength, making it easier for them to maintain a healthy lifestyle.
But Smith’s service to the community extends beyond the special needs community. With her teaching experience in hand, she organizes educational workshops for those who have yet to receive their high school diploma.
Every once in a while, including this past February, Smith hosts month-long GED preparation courses to help people improve their employment outlook.
“A lot of them feel like they don’t have any opportunities, so if they obtain their GED, it gives them more hope for their future,” she said. “It’s about doing good things through others.”
For more information about Nogales Infantil and the GED preparation courses, contact Smith at nogalesinfantil@hotmail.com.