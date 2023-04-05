Quantcast
Jacksubeli Gonzalez and Carolina Iniguez: BYTE’s arts advocates

  • Updated
  • Comments
Carolina Iniguez and Jacksubeli Gonzalez

Carolina Iniguez, left, and Jacksubeli Gonzalez.

 Photo by Evan Kory

Jacksubeli Gonzalez and Carolina Iniguez are artists with a long history of creative activity and community service in Ambos Nogales. At the core of the programs they create is the philosophy that art can give young people freedom of expression and allow them to develop self-identity and pride in who they are.

The two work for the nonprofit organization Border Youth Tennis Exchange, or BYTE. Since its foundation in 2015 by Executive Director Charlie Cutler, the organization has been growing a binational program that goes beyond its initial tennis classes for youth. The organization now encompasses a variety of curriculum topics including digital storytelling, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), and female empowerment.



