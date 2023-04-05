Jacksubeli Gonzalez and Carolina Iniguez: BYTE’s arts advocates

Jacksubeli Gonzalez and Carolina Iniguez are artists with a long history of creative activity and community service in Ambos Nogales. At the core of the programs they create is the philosophy that art can give young people freedom of expression and allow them to develop self-identity and pride in who they are.
The two work for the nonprofit organization Border Youth Tennis Exchange, or BYTE. Since its foundation in 2015 by Executive Director Charlie Cutler, the organization has been growing a binational program that goes beyond its initial tennis classes for youth. The organization now encompasses a variety of curriculum topics including digital storytelling, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), and female empowerment.
Gonzalez is the group’s Mexican operations director and Iniguez is the academic program director. Through the art programs they lead, they try to help students feel safe to be themselves, open up to their peers and build a sense of community.
Much of Iniguez’s work takes place at migrant shelters in Nogales, Sonora, and involves promoting the well-being of children in circumstances of hardship and emotional distress.
One recent program for youth ages 8-12 included an activity in which Carolina spoke to the group about good qualities we possess as people, and how to identify those qualities in others. She had a sheet of paper for each child with their name on top, and the kids began to share their thoughts about their peers. “He’s good at counting toys,” one comment read. “You’re a nice kid,” said another.
Afterward, Iniguez shared the compliments one by one. “It’s simple,” she said. “Sharing kind words to a child and seeing the light in their faces after reading a compliment, it’s powerful.”
BYTE’s programs take into consideration the importance of instructors being trauma-informed in their approach.
Every class has a theme. For example, the theme of a recent writing workshop for young women was the human body, and the group of young women working with Iniguez examined pregnancy and how scars can be both physical and emotional.
“As a society we often don’t value writing’s therapeutic power,” she said. “Journaling and self-reflection can be the beginning of the healing process for many.”
Tennis plus academics
Gonzalez was working with BYTE in 2017 when the organization began to discuss incorporating academics into its tennis programs.
“We thought, let’s use tennis to reach academics and make it STEAM, so the arts also play an important role,” she said.
Gonzalez began her career as an artist working in serigraphy – silkscreen printing – starting in 2011 with the Nogales, Sonora artist collective “Taco de Perro.” One of the group’s main objectives was to create workshops and art projects for underprivileged neighborhoods.
“We would go to the areas in town where people didn’t dare go. In that process we quickly realized that the narrative around these neighborhoods was completely wrong,” she said.
This experience is what helped Gonzalez fall in love with art education. Since then, she has been involved in numerous other arts initiatives in Ambos Nogales. Gonzalez is an artist workshop teacher for the Mexican federal government’s Ministry of Culture, and she is part of the council for municipal cultural development, where she has been recognized for her leadership in arts and culture.
One of the more recent additions to BYTE’s programming is “Art Smarts,” free twice-weekly art classes for students 8 and older held at La Linea Art Studio on Morley Avenue. Taught by BYTE Art Director Aissa Huerta, the classes have explored art forms ranging from painting and drawing, to sculpture and murals. Classes are scheduled by semester and feature exhibitions at the end of each course.
In the last few years, public murals have become popular attractions for tourists and locals alike, and BYTE’s next big project is a large-scale mural for the revitalization of De Anza Park in Nogales, Ariz. Through a partnership with the City of Nogales’ Parks and Recreation Department and the Santa Cruz County School Superintendent’s Office, BYTE plans to contract local artists to paint the mural at the tennis courts wall. When completed, it will be the largest mural in town.
Speaking of Gonzalez and Iniguez’s contributions so far, and their role in the future development of BYTE’s youth initiatives, Executive Director Charlie Cutler said: “Jack and Caro have been able to internalize the many cross-border relationships we depend on as an organization and they are great at leveraging their knowledge for the community.”
“Together they make a great team, developing curriculum and outreaching to partners. Caro and Jack are humanitarians,” Cutler said, “and I love working with them.”
This story was published as part of the 2023 edition of Shining Stars of Santa Cruz County, an annual publication of the Nogales International that recognizes people who have made a difference in their community.