Jerry Barnett: Father, educator, tata

For more than 30 years, my grandfather Gerardo “Jerry” Barnett served the community of Nogales as an educator, mentoring generations of students, many of whom would go on to help shape Nogales’ future.
Affectionately known by some as “Mr. B,” Jerry was born in Nogales on Oct. 5, 1935 to Enrique and Luisa Barnett. Education was his calling and he went on to serve in various positions, first as a Spanish teacher and basketball coach, then to several administrative jobs within the Nogales Unified School District.
He culminated his career as the first principal of Wade Carpenter Junior High School, where he served for 17 years. Despite his stature in the community and in the school district of my formative years, I only ever knew him as “Tata.”
Jerry, who died on Dec. 15, 2022, came from deep roots within the Ambos Nogales community.
The Barnett clan originated in Nogales in the 1880s with William Barnett, a cattle rancher from Nogales, Sonora who founded the La Arizona ranch. One of my Tata’s favorite pastimes was recounting his youthful exploits as well as his family’s history, including a story of his family aiding the Apache chief Geronimo.
He seemed destined for success from his days as a student at Nogales High School. Popular and well-liked, he would shine throughout his academic career. He participated in numerous clubs and was a member of the National Honor Society. He even served as class president.
It may have been on the hardwood, however, where he shined brightest. During his high school career, he was consistently the highest scorer for his Apache squad, with numerous 20- and 30-point games. That earned him the opportunity to represent NHS at the state all-star game, where he was selected as Most Valuable Player and honored with the Frank E. Savitt award in 1953-54.
His basketball prowess earned him a scholarship to Arizona State University, where he went on to receive his degree in education.
After graduating from ASU, the world was wide open to him, but he knew exactly what his goal was: return to Nogales and use his knowledge to help students in his hometown.
He was partly inspired by his father-in-law William T. Boyle, who worked as an educator/administrator in Tempe. Jerry would in turn help inspire my father, Fernando Sr., throughout his path as an educator and leader in the NUSD system, before retiring in 2022.
Jerry served as a Spanish teacher for four years, while also coaching the NHS boys basketball team. In 1963, he became the junior high school principal, moved up to assistant principal at Nogales High School and in 1967, became its principal. When the Wade Carpenter Junior High School (now a middle school) was constructed, Jerry was selected principal, serving as a beacon to his staff and pupils from 1973-1990.
On the go
As I grew up, I would often hear the stories of my Tata’s time as an educator. There was hardly ever an outing around town where I wouldn’t meet someone who asked how Mr. B was doing and recalled their time in his class. More often, they hadn’t forgotten their first encounter with his infamous paddle, which he called “Panchito.”
I heard that from my own dad, who, in his middle school days, ended up on the wrong end of Panchito multiple times after being kicked out of class for troublemaking. As it turned out, these frequent visits to the principal’s office turned out to be a romantic blessing. That’s where he and my mother Katie first met. The rest, as they say, is history.
Following his retirement, Jerry’s love of Nogales never waned.
Even in the end, there was only one place he wanted to be and that was tucked away in the rolling hills of his home in Vista del Cielo.
Jerry was always on the go. He traveled the globe and took Nogales with him, proudly declaring where he was from. During my visits with him, he would often ask about this person or that family. It was uncanny how he knew all of them and, in some shape or fashion, had forged memories of these people.
At Jerry’s funeral, the scope of his impact on folks in Nogales was palpable and truly brought home to me by many who worked with or knew my Tata. Two retired local educators, Arnoldo Montiel and Marcelino Varona, Jr., recounted how my Tata was inclined to provide and care for some of the poorest of students, gifting clothes, shoes and even food. As difficult as his funeral was for me, I felt a warm sense of pride to learn even more about the type of man he was and strived to teach us all to be.
He had a profound impact in shaping who I am today. I will always remember the passion for Nogales that he passed down to us and I treasure how he and I shared a special bond in our love for basketball and In-and-Out burgers. He left a legacy of civic pride and selflessness. In the wake of his 87 years, he left our little corner of the planet a better place.
This story was published as part of the 2023 edition of Shining Stars of Santa Cruz County, an annual publication of the Nogales International that recognizes people who have made a difference in their community.