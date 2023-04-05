Quantcast
Jerry Barnett: Father, educator, tata

Barnett

Gerardo “Jerry” Barnett, at right, with the author, his grandson Fernando Parra, Jr., at Parra's graduation from the University of Arizona.

 Contributed photo

For more than 30 years, my grandfather Gerardo “Jerry” Barnett served the community of Nogales as an educator, mentoring generations of students, many of whom would go on to help shape Nogales’ future.

Affectionately known by some as “Mr. B,” Jerry was born in Nogales on Oct. 5, 1935 to Enrique and Luisa Barnett. Education was his calling and he went on to serve in various positions, first as a Spanish teacher and basketball coach, then to several administrative jobs within the Nogales Unified School District.

Barnett

Gerardo “Jerry” Barnett's Nogales High School graduation photo.


