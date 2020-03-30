Jerry Behn works hard to keep the Anza Trail in shape

Jerry Behn’s go-to tool is a long pruning shears.
He uses it to cut back tree branches and overgrown plants along the Anza Trail, which he’s worked on for more than a decade as a volunteer with the local Anza Trail Coalition (ATC).
It’s a simple tool with a basic goal: keep the Anza Trail, a historic trail running through Santa Cruz County, in good condition for the local people who walk, ride horses and bike along the path.
“The desert reclaims itself,” Behn said. “If you’re not out there constantly trimming branches and mowing weeds, within a couple years you’ll never know that a trail was there.”
For the past eight years, Behn has headed the ATC’s maintenance crew. “They call me the trail boss,” he smiled.
Connie Williams, the president of the ATC, said that Behn’s job is important for everyone connected to the trail.
His work “keep(s) the trail mowed, the bushes pruned, the gates in good order, landowners happy, and after floods, he organizes the group that goes in to replace foot bridges,” Williams wrote in an email.
For Behn, a 76-year-old resident of Rio Rico, it’s a job with a purpose and he’s proud to share the results.
“When I first came, the trail was being heavily used from the (Tumacácori) Mission to the (Tubac) Presidio, but other than that, there wasn’t much use. Now, with all the birders coming to the area and our work on getting the word out about the trail, it’s getting more use.”
The 1,200-mile Juan Bautista de Anza National Historic Trail runs from Nogales to the San Francisco Bay Area, and commemorates the route that 240 men, women, and children, led by Spanish Lt. Col. Juan Bautista de Anza, followed in 1775-76.
Behn said that in his time as the trail boss, the local ATC has built 8-10 new miles of trail, bringing the total length in Santa Cruz County to about 23 miles.
They’ve also added signs along the trail, interpretive panels at trailheads, as well as a wooden staircase and a bridge across the Santa Cruz River in Rio Rico.
The bridge is an old-school wooden-plank crossing that splits in two and floats off when the river rises during heavy rainfall. Steel cables anchored to trees along the riverbank prevent the parts from getting too far.
As the trail boss, Behn manages a group of about 10 volunteers, most from Tubac.
The responsibility keeps the retiree busy: Behn keeps track of his volunteer hours for the National Park Service and said he’s spent 400-500 hours annually on trail work in recent years.
“(The) hardest part I guess is just organizing it,” he said. “You know what to do, but then you got to get the people and you have to go get all the materials and get it delivered.”
But the work is also a good excuse to get outdoors.
“Yesterday, we were out mowing,” Behn recalled on a Friday afternoon in February, “and saw a herd of two dozen deer. We’ve come across desert tortoises, see lots of birds and wildlife, coyotes. So that’s the enjoyable part, just being outside.”
Slowing down
While trail work is a skill that Behn picked up in retirement, working outside was not.
Behn grew up in Michigan and worked on a farm as a kid. “I knew how to drive tractors and gators and mow grass and things like that,” he said.
When he moved from Ohio to Arizona 15 years ago with his long-term girlfriend, it took an invitation from a local connection to get him involved in the ATC, working on the trail crew that he now manages.
Mike Burns and Glenn Vierra taught him the ropes: “I learned a lot about chainsawing and constructing bridges… a lot of forestry-type stuff.”
And when the previous trail boss stepped down eight years ago, Behn stepped into the role.
Now, he said, it’s time to pass the torch again.
In coming years, Behn is hopeful that the separate pieces of the trail in Santa Cruz County can be connected to form an unbroken route. He estimated that three or four landowners would need to allow the trail to pass through their property to allow a final two or three miles to be completed.
But that will be someone else’s work.
“I’m at the age where I’m slowing down,” Behn reflected.
“I still intend to be involved,” he added quickly, “just not the boss, (I’ll) be a worker.”