Marisela Dominguez inspires as a school volunteer in Nogales

Marisela Dominguez first began volunteering at Mary Welty Elementary School about 20 years ago when her oldest daughter, Clara, started in kindergarten at the school.
“I really like to get involved in my kids’ things,” the 42-year-old mother of six said with a smile.
In the two decades since, Dominguez has become a pillar of the Mary Welty community. For the past six years, she’s served as president of the Parent Teacher Committee.
“Nobody really wanted to be president because of the responsibilities and she volunteered,” said Principal Aissa Bonillas. “She made such an impact that every year she’s been re-elected.”
Dominguez summed up the range of her work at the school: “For whatever they need, I’m here.”
She helps with decorating the school for special events and organizes various fundraising activities. Twice a week, she’s part of a group of PTC parents that sells snacks to students on the playground.
December is the busiest time of year, as she works to organize Welty’s entry in the Christmas Parade as well as the annual posada, which serves as a major fundraiser for the school.
They set up the meal and serve the school’s more than 300 students, as well as selling barbacoa, menudo and other dishes. Renteria said the posada brings in $3,000-$4,000 a year for the school.
And the principal recalled how Dominguez saved the day by organizing a last-minute effort to build the school’s float for the 2014 Christmas Parade. “It was pouring and it was so cold,” Bonillas said, “and there she is outside, like, ‘It’s not that bad!’”
“We do everything we do with a lot of love and we have a lot of fun doing it,” Dominguez said. “We end up tired, but the reward is the fun that the parents and kids have.”
She also gets to enjoy the events she helps organize.
The Halloween parade is one of her favorites. Last year, she dressed up as a vaquera (cowgirl) and brought her youngest daughter, 3-year-old Alexandra, in costume as well.
“The only hard thing is that I don’t take care of my house for a little while,” she said. “But I don’t mind that because there’s a lot of time in the day.”
‘A lot of nostalgia’
In her time at Mary Welty, Dominguez has seen the school grow and change. She’s stayed through several principals and a multi-million dollar renovation that replaced mobile trailer classrooms with a permanent building.
She said she’s been happy to see the school improve, both in its physical facilities and the academic preparation that her kids receive. Her favorite memories from the Mary Welty, she said, are her children’s graduations.
Now, her eldest kids are grown – Clara is an assistant kindergarten teacher at Coronado Elementary – and her second-youngest is in fifth grade, preparing to leave the school.
With another two years before Alexandra starts kindergarten, Dominguez is planning to take a little time off.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do next year without her,” Bonillas said.
But Dominguez has an idea what she’ll do at the end of the year: “I’m going to feel a lot of nostalgia. I’m going to cry when I go.”