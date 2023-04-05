Noemi Elizalde champions spaces, resources for survivors of abuse in Santa Cruz County

About 10 years ago, Noemi Elizalde needed a job.
At the time, the young mother of two had recently graduated from the University of Arizona. She was interested in nursing and public policy; she wanted to help people.
Hours after an interview with the Mariposa Community Health Center, Elizalde was hired to be a patient advocate – a position she hadn’t even applied for. She completed a 40-hour training and began working with survivors of domestic violence.
It was eye-opening.
“I’d had no idea such services had existed,” Elizalde said, speaking to the NI earlier this month. “I was like, ‘No. There’s a lot of (domestic violence) going on?’”
Elizalde grew up in Nogales. She graduated from Nogales High School, where she planned school dances and played in marching band. Until she began working at MCHC, Elizalde said, she hadn’t seen the side of her community that was grappling with domestic violence.
“It was always like, ‘Hush-hush,’ and ‘We don’t talk about that,’” she said.
For the next eight years, Elizalde not only talked about it, but worked to combat domestic violence by developing safety plans with clients, finding resources, and workshopping ways survivors might slip away from the abusive relationships they were enduring.
Elizalde, now a mobile advocacy coordinator with the Children’s Advocacy Center of Southern Arizona, has continued to pursue resources for residents within Santa Cruz County. That push helped establish the county’s first-ever family safety center: a facility within the Sheriff’s Office that provides medical, forensic, and other resources for kids who’ve faced abuse.
The facility opened last August. The rationale behind the center, Elizalde said, is simple.
“The community deserves a safe place,” she said, “to just come in and say, ‘How can we help you?’”
‘On survivor mode’
As a student at NHS, Elizalde had hoped to attend nursing school. But when she became pregnant with her first daughter, she decided to hold off.
That didn’t stop her from pursuing a degree at the UA – instead studying public management and policy. She commuted to Tucson and enrolled in a work-study program.
“Going around pregnant, it was crazy,” she laughed.
After graduating college and landing the position with MCHC, she faced a vastly different work environment. The clinic’s patient advocacy program works one-on-one with survivors. Some survivors, Elizalde explained, are in crisis by the time they connect with someone at the clinic. Others, aside from facing an abusive relationship, lack access to simple services, like a wellness check with a doctor or prenatal care.
When Elizalde started the job, she was 22.
“That first one, you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness. How am I going to help this one?” she recalled. “You put on the cape by yourself, and you want to just save them.”
Domestic violence in Santa Cruz County is somewhat difficult to quantify, since not all survivors report their experiences to law enforcement.
Between 2019 and 2022, however, requests for orders of protection have steadily climbed within the county, according to data from the Justice of the Peace – providing one metric for residents seeking protection against domestic violence.
As she worked with survivors, Elizalde said, it was crucial to refrain from pushing or forcing them to take steps in ending an abusive relationship.
“Because a lot of times, the perpetrator, what they do is, they control all of them,” Elizalde said. “We’re not there to control them. … We want them to make decisions.”
So, she said, she became patient.
“A victim would come in, we would listen to them, and meet them at where they were. We didn’t just automatically push them into resources,” Elizalde said. “We said, ‘How can I help you?’”
Sometimes, that meant brainstorming safety plans with a client. Other times, it meant connecting a client to rental or legal assistance. And often, Elizalde simply listened as clients processed and discussed the intimate partner violence they’d endured.
One client spent six hours doing just that – talking.
“Making plans for her own safety and her children’s safety,” Elizalde added.
Another client, she recalled, could not safely contact MCHC without fearing retaliation from her abusive partner. So, Elizalde communicated through the woman’s mother, who lived thousands of miles away in Washington state.
Eventually, working with Elizalde, the client managed to safely leave the relationship. She took her young daughter with her.
“It’s incredible how creative victims can get,” Elizalde said. “Because they are on survivor mode – all the time.”
Family safety center
During Elizalde’s time at MCHC, a question was unfolding at the clinic: How can sexual assault survivors in Santa Cruz County access resources?
Often, survivors must travel out of the county to meet with a sexual assault nurse examiner – more commonly known as SANE services.
Plans to expand resources lurched forward, then stalled. The pandemic further complicated things, as MCHC became an active site for COVID-19 testing and vaccination.
Then, in 2021, Elizalde joined the Children’s Advocacy Center. The center, based in Tucson, serves children and families throughout Southern Arizona’s rural counties.
Even after spending years alongside domestic violence survivors, working with the Children’s Advocacy Center was initially a shock for Elizalde. She sat in on forensic interviews and medical exams – crucial sources of evidence for testifying against perpetrators in court.
“It was a whole different world,” she said. “Especially with minors. Especially since I have kids. My mind was blown.”
Watching children undergo such difficult processes – after they’d already endured abuse – only reinforced the need for more services in Santa Cruz County, Elizalde said.
“No kid should ever have to travel to receive these services,” Elizalde added. “I can only imagine going through that process, and then having to travel to and from? No thanks.”
By February of 2022, the plans to expand resources in Santa Cruz County were back in motion. Elizalde, along with Marie Fordney, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center, and Yara Castro, who manages health and social services at MCHC, made the case for a family safety center in front of the Nogales City Council.
“We’re looking, right now, for a space,” Fordney told council members at the time.
Months later, Elizalde discovered, the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office had a space – and they were willing to use it for a family safety center.
By August, the center had opened: complete with a small medical examination room, an interview room, and an additional room where family can wait. The facility is decorated with soft furniture, stuffed animals, and crayons – an effort to create a calming environment for children who’ve faced severe trauma.
Right now, children are referred to the center after some form of abuse is reported to law enforcement. But in the future, Elizalde hopes to see an even larger, standalone location – one that can accommodate walk-in clients.
Elizalde admits, with a laugh, that she was persistent – constantly following up on efforts to bring the center to fruition.
“The worst that people can say is no, I think. I’ve always been the type of person who just tries to attempt to ask and plan and see what happens,” she said. “I mean, a lot of times by simply asking we’ve achieved so much.”
This story was published as part of the 2023 edition of Shining Stars of Santa Cruz County, an annual publication of the Nogales International that recognizes people who have made a difference in their community.