Olivia Torres works to strengthen family health

When Olivia Torres started job hunting as a young mother in the 1980s, she didn’t know much about WIC.
WIC – which stands for Women, Infants and Children – works to supply health and nutritional resources to mothers and young children. It’s a federal initiative, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Now, 40 years later, she’s directing the program, and, she told the NI, she still feels like she’s constantly learning.
“It’s always changing,” she pointed out. “And I’ve been happy, all along, doing what I do.”
Torres began working with WIC through the county health department in 1981, when she started as a community nutrition worker. Since then, she’s progressed to supervisor, manager, and these days, director.
Working at WIC, Torres said, requires empathy. Clients are busy. They might be struggling with food insecurity. Over the years, she added, she’s gotten connected with other local organizations. That comes in handy when a client needs a referral to something like rental or utility assistance.
“You just have to be understanding,” said Torres, adding that it’s helpful to imagine oneself in the client’s shoes.
Working with families to ensure they’re accessing a healthy diet, she said, is satisfying. It requires education, too. Speaking to the NI, Torres rattled off nutritional facts with ease. It’s important, she said, to ensure clients understand what they’re feeding themselves, and their children. An infant, for example, requires whole milk to aid their brain development, Torres said, but after two years, they can switch to the low-fat alternative.
Learning through WIC has influenced Torres and her own family, she said. While raising her children, she made the switch from whole milk to skim milk when grocery shopping – it wasn’t a big hit at first.
“That was a challenge,” she admitted.
But she continued to bring home the things she learned. Her family, she said, started to cut down on fried foods; they incorporated more fruits and vegetables. They made the switch from vegetable oil to canola, and eventually olive.
Good food is not something Torres takes lightly – an avid cook and baker, she’s gotten used to bringing her signature carrot cake in for co-workers. The interaction she shares with her team – some of whom have worked at WIC for a couple of decades – plays a crucial role in her devotion to the job.
“Liking what you do and working with the team that I have,” she said, “that makes you want to come to the job every day.”
A ripple effect
For one client in particular, Torres and her work provided inspiration.
“For me, Olivia was everything,” Lourdes Suarez told the NI.
Decades ago, Suarez, a mother of six, was a client for WIC. She’d bring her children to Torres, who would in turn provide nutritional assistance for the family.
At the time, Suarez had been juggling motherhood with her own dream: to become a social worker.
“When you get to know your clients, and they start talking to you,” Torres remembered. “She said that she wanted to start working.”
Suarez was spending her afternoons studying – but Torres, she said, was the one who pushed her.
Eventually, Torres recommended and invited Suarez to apply for a job at the Mariposa Community Health Center, where WIC is housed in Nogales. Suarez snagged the position.
Since then, Suarez has progressed to different heights as a social worker, assisting families in abuse prevention, working with assault survivors, and holding a weekly support group for women. She’s since retired from social work, though she’s spent the past four years as a caregiver.
That’s not the only client Torres has helped guide into the world of public health. Another client, she recalled, had been coming in for appointments. Torres said she saw potential in her.
“I saw that they had that thing to work for WIC,” she explained.
So, she said, she recruited the woman – she came on as a nutritional worker, before becoming a breastfeeding coordinator. Recently, Torres said, she became a registered nurse.
Even years later, Suarez credits Torres with jump-starting her own professional career.
“She believed in me,” Suarez said. “She put all of her faith in me.”