RRFD took to the road to serve county’s sickest COVID-19 patients

During the first few weeks after the coronavirus pandemic hit Santa Cruz County and people took cover, ambulance crews from the Rio Rico Fire District were responding to slightly fewer calls than usual.
But as people eased up on their social distancing and the virus continued to spread throughout the community, two RRFD members said their workload suddenly shot up.
“A lot of trauma accidents dropped because people weren’t driving, they weren’t doing things, they weren’t getting together,” paramedic Michael Fielder, 46, said in reference to the first weeks.
“But once the COVID numbers started going up in Santa Cruz County, both our 911 calls and our interfacility (hospital-to-hospital) transports went up,” 44-year-old Captain/EMT Mike Urbanski said. “It really exploded.”
Santa Cruz County saw its first COVID-19 positive case in March 2020, but the positivity rate remained relatively low throughout the following weeks. However, by June, the county’s rates of per-capita infections and test positivity were among the highest in the state. Hospitalizations also began to rise.
With resources limited at Holy Cross Hospital, the county’s only hospital and emergency room, Rio Rico Fire District paramedics took on the responsibility of transporting more and more seriously ill COVID-19 patients from Holy Cross to better-equipped facilities further north.
After all, RRFD is the only fire department in Santa Cruz County licensed to conduct such hospital-to-hospital transports.
According to data provided at the time by Deputy Chief Richard Johnson, RRFD performed nine hospital transports for confirmed COVID-19 patients in April and May. That number jumped to 82 just for the period of June 1-25, and with hospital beds in Tucson filling up, some of those transports began to involve taking people to hospitals in Sierra Vista and Phoenix.
“If you go to Phoenix instead of Tucson, you’ve doubled the amount of time you’re in the back of the box with someone that’s potentially sick and contagious, so it is a concern,” Johnson said in June.
Some of the fire district’s first responses to its increasingly risky duties included ramping up the paramedics’ personal protective equipment and limiting the number of personnel who responded to COVID-related calls in an attempt to limit exposure, Urbanski said.
That meant setting a limit of two paramedics per call whenever the situation allowed for it; asking residents to walk out of their homes to meet with the paramedics, if they could; or sending in two paramedics inside a home, while others waited in the ambulance in case additional assistance was needed.
The early days of the crisis also consisted of testing out different levels of personal protective equipment (PPE) to see which were more effective, and how they could best decontaminate the ambulance after each use.
Part of the job
The initial uncertainty about the virus was a bit unsettling for Fielder during his first few trips in the back of the ambulance as RRFD transported COVID patients from Holy Cross to out-of-county hospitals.
“At first it was nerve-wracking, a little tense because we still didn’t know (how it spread),” Fielder said, adding that the new levels of PPE still felt like a test run. “I think I realized probably around the 10th COVID call, when I was still coming up negative, I was like, ‘OK, the PPE is working.’”
Those added levels of protection would later become even more handy for the summer and Christmastime when COVID-19 infections in the community reached their highest peaks. By the first week of January, the county was averaging six new hospitalizations of local residents per day for COVID-19, and by February, the total number of hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic had surpassed 500.
Most, if not all of those hospitalizations involved local people admitted to out-of-county facilities. And if those hospitalizations involved people who first presented themselves at the Holy Cross emergency room, or who lived in the Rio Rico Fire District’s boundaries, they were highly likely to have been transported by an RRFD ambulance crew to either Tucson or Phoenix.
“This is what we do, but we’re kind of used to a certain number of calls, and when it’s ramped up to that extreme and with limited resources, it definitely took its toll on some of the firefighters,” Urbanski said.
He added that some of the district’s staff members also got sick with the coronavirus at different times, and other personnel had to pick up extra shifts to fill in those gaps.
“But everybody did their part. People really stepped up when we needed it,” Fielder said, adding that what was once considered higher stress for them has now become their new norm.
Both Fielder and Urbanski said they’ve learned to deal with the heavier workload, have become comfortable with the PPE and view dealing with COVID cases just like any other part of their jobs.
As Fielder put it, the district now treats every call as a COVID-related problem, considering there’s no sure way of knowing whether the patients may be asymptomatic and carrying the virus.
And when not working at the stations, both fire members said they find stress relief in spending time with their immediate families.
“We probably don’t get a lot of time to tell the community that we appreciate them,” Fielder said, adding: “We hope they’re happy with what we do.”