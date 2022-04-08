Savannah Hobbs returned to her roots in Rio Rico

When she’s coaching boys soccer at Rio Rico High School, Savannah Hobbs likes to laugh at her players.
“I make them laugh at their mistakes,” she said. “I’m like, ‘I’ve been there, we’ve all been there, just grow from it. Learn from it.’”
Hobbs doesn’t hesitate to show some tough love, too – referring to her players as “princess” when they show frustration.
“That’s what I call them all the time,” she grinned. “I’m like, ‘Stop being such a girl, come on, get it together.’”
It might be an unorthodox choice of words for a woman coaching a team of boys. And it’s not out of malice, she explained. Really, it’s a tactic. Hobbs described herself as an athlete who struggled with insecurity. Lightening the mood, she said, helps with that self-doubt.
Axel Covarrubias, a defender on Hobbs’ 2021-22 boys team at RRHS, has heard those expressions before. But coming from Hobbs, he said, it’s different.
“You get really encouraged to try to do better,” he said. “Not only for her, but for yourself.”
Despite any insecurity Hobbs might have felt for her own athleticism, her soccer career has carried her thousands of miles away from Rio Rico after graduating from RRHS in 2017.
But after finishing college in 2021, she decided to return to her community and apply her skills as the head coach of the Rio Rico Hawks. Taking over a varsity squad that won only one game during the previous season, she led the team to the postseason and helped the Hawks to their highest ranking in the state 4A Conference in eight years.
Back from the Bluegrass State
When Hobbs began coaching the Hawks boys team, some people doubted her, according to Covarrubias.
Part of that, the RRHS junior told the NI, was due to years of the soccer program not progressing. By the time Hobbs arrived, he said, the program “was pretty much dead.” Not everyone felt optimistic. Some people, he added, expressed doubts due to her age, and wondered whether a woman should be coaching boys sports.
“Not a lot of people trusted her,” he said.
Now on the other side of the soccer season, Covarrubias credits Hobbs with guiding the Hawks to the postseason.
“She’s the reason that we even had the chance,” he said.
Cobarrubias himself fell in love with the sport in junior high. Now, he’s hoping to play in college. Hobbs, he said, is assisting him in making contact with universities.
Hobbs’ own college experience, he added, is evident when she assigns players drills.
“You get really tired after a practice,” he noted. “Any practice.”
Hobbs herself spent four years playing varsity soccer for the Rio Rico Hawks girls team before graduating in 2017 and earning a scholarship at Cochise College – a Division 1 institution in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.
After two years in Douglas, she headed northeast to Campbellsville University in Kentucky. The small college sits in a rural county near Louisville, flanked by lakes and lumber mills.
It would be her first time living out of state. And, in some ways, it was a culture shock.
“Different culture, different norms,” Hobbs smiled. “Different weather, for sure.”
There, she competed in the Mid-South Conference, playing in two consecutive winning seasons for the Campbellsville Tigers. As a midfielder, she worked to pass the ball between defense and forward players. In a 2019 game, she scored the Tigers’ final goal against Bluefield College, clinching a 12-0 victory.
These days, she said, she summons those skills and experiences when pushing her players.
“Every day I would be like, ‘I went to college, I played college soccer, when you can say the same then we’ll talk,’” Hobbs said. “I had to be cocky, like a guy, and be like, ‘These are my credentials. Where are yours?’”
After wrapping up her collegiate career, graduating with a degree in business administration, Hobbs began to feel a sense of loss, she told the NI. She’d been playing soccer since she was 6 – practicing, competing, playing through winter seasons and summer vacations. Suddenly, after leaving Campbellsville, the sport was absent from her life.
“I went through a moment where I was like, ‘I can’t just stop there,’” she said.
So, she headed back home – returning to her family, her roots, and the familiar hallways of high school. In some ways, it’s all too familiar. Sometimes, she quipped, security staff tell her she needs a hall pass, assuming she’s still a student.
And in other ways, things are different. The well-manicured, bright green artificial turf field is relatively new – Hobbs recalled playing on a plot of dry, brown grass. But what’s more, many people Hobbs knew have since left Rio Rico.
It’s a matter of “re-introducing myself to the community,” she explained, moments before heading off for her springtime gig – coaching boys tennis at RRHS.
Female coaches on the rise
Men often play a role in coaching women’s sports. Hobbs herself was mentored by Daniel Rodriguez – who coaches girls soccer at RRHS – and she credits him with getting her to college as an athlete.
But the reversal, women coaching male athletes, is not so typical. While widespread data for high school coaching is not well-established, a 2014 study from two Brooklyn College professors suggested a wide gap. That year, according to the survey, just 2.0 to 3.5 percent of intercollegiate men’s teams were coached by women.
However, in recent years and even months, more women have moved into leadership positions for men’s teams. Some of the more high-profile hires have come at the professional level.
By 2021, the NFL had accumulated its highest number ever of female coaches – 12, Forbes reported, though none were head coaches. And in 2020, Alyssa Nakken became the first woman to nab a coaching position in the MLB when she began working with the San Francisco Giants.
Then, earlier this year, the New York Yankees hired Rachel Balkovec to be the manager of their Class A minor league team – the first time a woman was named manager of an MLB-affiliate franchise.
Back at Rio Rico High after her collegiate career, Hobbs said in her experience, she’s noticed a difference between female and male athletes. Members of the boys soccer team, she contended, need some pushing.
“Their brains are just very different,” she told the NI. “You have to be a little more strict and kind of explain more of what you expect to a guy.”
This season, the team progressed. In 13 games, the Rio Rico Hawks snagged five victories, with seven losses and one tie. The team finished the regular season ranked No. 19 in the 47-team 4A Conference, earning them a spot in the state tournament play-in round, where the Hawks lost a tight 1-0 match to Canyon del Oro.
Hobbs didn’t seem discouraged. Next time, she said, they’ll be heading to regional championships.
That’s not to say this season wasn’t a thrill for Hobbs.
“Being able to see how little soccer they knew at the beginning, and watching them grow and improve as players,” she said, “that was the best part for me.”