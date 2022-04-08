Tony Enciso touched many with his music and charity

During the past year, the local community lost one of its true shining stars: a talented musician who put his deeply held religious beliefs into practice by reaching out to help others. Jose Antonio “Tony” Enciso died at his Nogales home on Nov. 25, 2021. He was 66.
According to his obituary, Enciso was born in Nogales on May 25, 1955. “Early on, his gifts were channeled into music, and by age 11, Tony was writing poetry and in love with the guitar,” it said.
While at Nogales High School, he was involved in the chorus and musical theater, and was student body president during his senior year. After graduation, Enciso briefly attended seminary in California before returning to Nogales.
Back home, he went on to direct the music ministry at Sacred Heart Church. He also directed the Nogales-based Mariachi Plata for more than 20 years, playing all around the region, and even at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Australia.
During the worst days of the coronavirus pandemic, when the Nogales Senior Center closed its doors to the public due to safety concerns and converted its daily meal service to take-away only, Enciso turned his trusty 2006 Ford Focus into a delivery vehicle to make sure people who counted on the service could still get it. Starting in March 2020, he picked up hot meals from the senior center five days a week and delivered them to elderly residents who couldn’t get out of the house, as well as people fighting coronavirus infections.
During a ride-along with NI reporter Nick Phillips in September 2020, Enciso said stepping up to help was something he learned from his father, Fidel Enciso, that was based in spiritual conviction.
He said his late father would tell him: “You rejoice with those rejoicing and you hurt with those hurting, and you try to help any way you can.” (Perhaps an echo of a biblical verse: “Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn” [Romans 12:15].)
Enciso was one of the founding members of the Brothers and Sisters of Charity, an organization that grew out of the decades-long friendship among members of the NHS Class of 1973. It sprang to life during the pandemic, organizing regular food box distributions from a base on Western Avenue, and making deliveries to locations including the Casitas de Santa Cruz, a senior apartment complex; the St. Joseph Convent; the Bowman Senior Residences; and the Casas de Anza, the city’s public housing complexes.
Last December, following Enciso’s death, the group’s membership decided to honor their departed friend by holding a toy drive in his memory.
Eddie Jeong, Enciso’s classmate at NHS and fellow founding member of the Brothers and Sisters of Charity, said that another member was driving Enciso home from a doctor’s appointment not long before his death when Encisco asked the friend to take a detour.
“And they drove through South Tucson,” Jeong recalled. “And one of the last things he said that we should be doing, he says, ‘We need to find a way to help these kids.’ Because there were a bunch of kids just wandering around in the street. And he says, ‘I wish there was a way we could help these people.’”
“That’s kind of what started the toy drive; his concern for the kids and the children of our communities,” Jeong said.
“He was always for the community,” Jeong continued. “In his mind, all boundaries were eliminated. There were no boundaries between race or color or age or anything. There were no boundaries – everybody needed help.”
Going forward, he said, the Brothers and Sisters of Charity will continue to honor Enciso for his efforts in the community.
As a musician, Enciso found himself at many community gatherings over the years – quinceañeras, weddings, and, of course, funerals. That gave him a little perspective on what matters.
“Until we get to that final celebration, we need to help each other out,” he told Phillips in 2020.