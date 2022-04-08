Tony Plak passes mural arts knowledge onto local youth

Antonio Lucero – better known by his alias, Tony Plak – was stretched thin over the summer.
Each day, the muralist left his home in Nogales, Sonora around 5:30 a.m. He headed to Tucson, where he led art classes and projects for local teenagers. By the afternoon, Plak said, he was driving back into Mexico for his other gig: crafting murals with a city-led youth institute in Nogales, Sonora.
It was a hectic two months, Plak admitted. But, that same summer, he still found time to splash color onto the walls of downtown Nogales, Ariz., with the help of local high school students.
By late June, the team had completed a Sonoran desert-inspired mural. The menagerie of desert animals now stretches across a once-bare wall – behind a Circle K on Grand Avenue. The mural faces east; in the early morning hours, the sun illuminates images of a howling coyote, a poisonous Gila monster, a fluttering hummingbird.
“Each artist chose a side,” Plak explained. “It was really cool, that project.”
Not to mention a binational one, he added. Isaac Caruso, a Phoenix-based artist, drove down to collaborate on the mural. And for Plak, working on such a project means having to cross an international border.
That commute – from Nogales, Sonora to Nogales, Ariz – is a time-consuming reality, familiar to many Nogales residents. Still, Plak finds himself working often in Santa Cruz County. Some of that is luck. As a public artist, he tends to come across a lot of projects and opportunities on this side of the border.
“In Mexico, there are hardly any grants,” he explained. “And on the other side, there are.”
But another part of it, Plak said, is a desire to see the county’s artistic community grow and flourish.
“It’s also to leave a little seed,” he told the NI. “To generate more opportunities, for more young people.”
A growing ‘Nogaleria’
Plak has spent years embellishing public spaces. The first time he tagged a wall as a young graffiti artist, he recalled, he used a couple of aerosol paint cans. It wasn’t the best timing – his parents, driving by, happened to catch him in the act.
Things have changed since then. In recent years, Plak has become known locally for his large-scale, psychedelically colored desert landscapes. Often, they’re in hard-to-reach places. As a result of work done under Plak’s direction, a roadrunner now perches beneath a highway overpass in Nogales, Sonora; a bobcat overlooks Morley Avenue in Nogales, Ariz.; a flock of birds spans the southern side of the border fence in Agua Prieta, Sonora.
It marks something of a public art revival, particularly in Nogales, Ariz., whose once-thriving downtown corridor continues to suffer from years of economic downturn.
In 2020, Plak worked with artists Priscilla Nefftys and Gerardo Frias, securing grant funds to turn Nogales into a “Nogaleria.” (English translation: “Nogallery.”) That summer, as the pandemic raged through Arizona, Plak completed a violet-tinged mural of renowned jazz musician Charles Mingus – a Nogales native – outside the century-old Noon Building. Blocks away, a second mural bearing the town’s name greets visitors seconds after they cross north into Arizona.
In 2021, Plak worked with artist Grecia Solorio in plastering a mural onto the side of a Morley Avenue building – a sunset-hued woman with monarch wings. Solorio, still a student at Nogales High School, is a prime example of local artistic brilliance, according to Plak.
“I tell her, ‘Grecia, you have to pull me along when you’re famous,’” he said, laughing.
The art of teaching
Speaking to the NI last month, Plak was days away from finishing a mural in the cafeteria of Nogales High School. In some ways, it’s a revisit to his past; Plak finished his junior and senior year of high school at NHS before going on to study architecture.
“It’s been almost 10 years since I was in the school,” Plak said, recalling teachers who’d since retired. “And to return is, I can leave my little grain of sand in the school, contributing.”
The project isn’t a solo act. Plak directed the mural at the request of his brother – a student at NHS – who was embarking on a senior project. Plak’s brother, along with several other students, worked on the floor-to-ceiling project.
In front of a low, large sunrise and a landscape reminiscent of Monument Valley, a lone man from an Apache tribe perches on horseback. Nearby, a bison as the massive animal peacefully grazes.
The mural, Plak explained, is a nod to Arizona’s history.
Many of Plak’s murals are outdoors – exposed to the elements. There, his artwork faces a constant possibility that severe weather will wear it down. This mural, however, is an interior one. Plak hopes to see it last.
‘Do it’
For Plak, one major challenge sets muralism apart from other art forms: transferring a sketch to a large-scale piece can be difficult and confusing. The bigger the mural, he said, the larger the challenge.
So, Plak said, he makes sure to explain the logistics of a mural to young students. Sometimes, he’ll turn to a mobile app designed to help artists visualize the points and plotting of a painting.
Some of his desire to teach comes from a place of tough love. Plak contended that social media outlets – TikTok, Instagram – have influenced young people to think that success comes easily.
“I tell them, ‘Hey, echale ganas. Things don’t fall from the sky. You have to look for things,’” he said.
So, he said, he appreciates challenging students – like a senior at Nogales High School who was too nervous to paint. The student had taken an interest in art, Plak said, but was, at first, intimidated.
“‘Do it,’’’ Plak recalled telling the student, encouraging him to work with the aerosol cans, the pencil, the brush – tools Plak’s been using for years. “‘If you don’t do it now, when are you going to do it?’”