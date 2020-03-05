An anti-abortion resolution on the Nogales City Council's meeting agenda drew the ire of a number of Nogales women this week.
The resolution, which declared that “human life begins at the moment of conception” and offered support for legislation that restricts abortion rights, was tabled at the start of the council’s March 3 meeting.
But that didn’t stop several women from speaking out against the proposed resolution during the meeting’s call to the public.
“I don’t believe that you were voted in to push your religious feelings on others, especially women,” Christine Courtland, a local resident who has organized the Nogales Women's March in recent years, told the council.
Councilman Marcelino Varona, Jr. said the resolution was written by Deputy City Manager John Kissinger at Varona’s request, and said he hadn’t fully analyzed its wording. Kissinger contacted the NI after this story was published online to distance himself from its intellectual authorship. He said he and City Attorney Mike Massee "always type up all the (council members') agenda items."
Nogales resident Anne Doan said it wasn't the council's job to weigh in on the issue.
“I don’t think our government at any level should be involved in connecting their religious beliefs to government. I think church and state are two separate things,” she said.
And, Doan added, “the irony is that most of you are men.”
Six of the seven council seats are occupied by men.
Courtland and Doan were joined by Francis Glad, Faith Posey and Mary Darling, Jr. in speaking at the meeting. No community members spoke in favor of the resolution.
Several audience members at the sparsely attended meeting applauded after the women's statements.
Before the women spoke, Varona asked for the resolution to be tabled so he could “have a little bit more time to look over that” and potentially make changes.
Support unclear
The resolution states the city’s support for legislation that “protects life from its earliest stages” and opposes “lessening existing restrictions on abortion.”
It also states support for doctors who object to performing abortions, encourages adoption as an alternative to abortion and offers support for “efforts to educate and support parents in choosing life-affirming options for their unborn children.”
It’s not clear how much support the resolution has among the six other council members.
“When I saw it in the agenda, I thought, ‘What in the world are they thinking?’ We have nothing to do with that,” said Esther Melendez-Lopez, the council’s sole woman member, when reached by phone on Wednesday.
Melendez-Lopez said that she’d told Mayor Arturo Garino, “I don’t think it’s going to get approval from (any) of us.”
Garino, for his part, said on Wednesday: “I don’t think municipalities should be involved in anything that has to do with this type of situation. That’s for our federal government to take care of.”
Speaking after Tuesday’s meeting, Varona said it was appropriate for the council to consider the resolution, and his mind wasn’t changed by the five women who spoke.
“If you look at it, it involves a government decision,” he said. “Whether you want to separate whatever, religion from government, it’s still going to be a government decision.”
The resolution and its negative reception hinted at a simmering debate about religious influence at City Hall.
In 2016, former Mayor John Doyle and a group of “prayer warriors” held hands around City Hall to pray for Nogales and “glorify Jesus Christ.” Doyle also issued an official proclamation in which he endorsed the non-secular National Day of Prayer with a Biblical verse, and delivered Christian invocations at city meetings.
And, last summer, Garino reinstated religious invocations prior to city council meetings – a practice that he initiated during his first mayoral term in 2011 despite the concerns of the city’s legal department.
‘That’s his problem’
While Melendez-Lopez said she doubts the council will see the resolution on a future agenda, Varona told the NI he plans to bring it back, potentially for the council’s next regular session on April 1.
Garino, who sets the council agenda along with the city manager, said it’s his policy to allow any councilmember to put any item on the meeting agenda.
Varona has complained in the past about items that he has requested not turning up on the meeting agendas, but Garino told the NI that had only happened in cases where “timing” was an issue.
“If he brings it back in April,” Garino said, “that’s his problem.”
The women who spoke at the March 3 meeting seemed to hope that was the last they see of it.
“We have lots of challenges in our city, we have a lot of wonderful accomplishments in our city,” Faith Posey said on Tuesday. “That’s what we need to focus on, not on people’s personal choices.”