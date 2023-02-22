Citing eyewitness accounts, county prosecutors allege that a Kino Springs rancher ambushed a group of unarmed, undocumented migrants on his property and opened fire without warning – fatally striking a man in the back.
The accusations against George Alan Kelly emerged in a motion filed Tuesday by the county’s chief deputy attorney in opposition to Kelly’s request to reduce his $1 million cash bond.
“Basically, it’s the state’s position that Mr. Kelly shot an unarmed man in the back in an unprovoked attack as he ran for his life,” attorney Kimberly Hunley told Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez during a hearing on the matter Wednesday morning.
“There was no warning, and the victim was more than 100 yards from the defendant’s residence when he was shot and killed,” Hunley added.
The allegations contained in Hunley’s motion offer the first detailed look at the prosecution’s case against Kelly. And they substantially contradict an account previously outlined by Kelly’s attorney in which he claimed to have fired defensive warning shots after encountering apparent drug-smugglers armed with assault rifles outside his home.
Two witnesses, identified in court documents only by their initials, reportedly told prosecutors that Kelly had surprised and then shot at a group of seven to eight migrants repeatedly with an AK-47 during the Jan. 30 incident.
One member of the group reportedly “felt like they were being hunted the way the shooter came out of the brush,” Hunley wrote in her motion.
But during the Wednesday hearing, defense lawyer Brenna Larkin maintained that her client never shot anybody. What’s more, Larkin questioned the credibility and motives of the witnesses.
“This case was changed first,” Larkin added, “and investigated later.”
Kelly, 74, was arrested on Jan. 30 and charged with first-degree, premeditated murder soon after leading sheriff’s deputies to a deceased man on Kelly’s Kino Springs ranch. Authorities identified the victim as 48-year-old Gabriel Cuen-Buitimea, a Mexican citizen from Nogales, Sonora.
Since then, Kelly has been held in custody on a $1 million cash bond, though Velasquez agreed Wednesday to change the requirement to a surety bond of the same amount – meaning Kelly can now use property and other assets to secure his release.
Since the arrest, prosecutors have filed more charges against Kelly. In an amended complaint filed Tuesday, the County Attorney’s Office accused Kelly of committing aggravated assault against two victims other than Cuen-Buitimea, using “a rifle, a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument.”
A preliminary hearing is set for Friday at 9 a.m. to determine whether probable cause exists on the charges. Larkin asked for a 30 to 60-day continuance on Wednesday, but Velasquez denied the request.
‘Just started shooting’
In a Feb. 9 motion, Larkin described Kelly as an “innocent man,” wrongfully accused of a crime.
The motion filed by Hunley on Tuesday presents a vastly different picture – one in which Kelly allegedly attacked unarmed migrants before providing inconsistent testimony to law enforcement.
The two new witnesses told prosecutors that on Jan. 30, around 2:30 p.m., seven or eight undocumented migrants were traveling north through Kino Springs.
The entire group, the witnesses alleged, was unarmed.
Kelly’s residence was “within sight” when the group encountered the rancher. According to the witnesses, Hunley wrote, he began shooting at the migrants with an AK-47.
“Kelly issued no warnings and made no requests,” the prosecutor’s motion says. “He just started shooting at them.”
One witness said Cuen-Buitimea cried out, indicating he’d been hit.
“He saw (Cuen-Buitimea)’s eyes roll back in his head,” the motion says, adding that the witness soon realized Cuen-Buitimea had died.
Both witnesses reportedly ran south, jumped the border fence, and returned to Mexico after Kelly shot “at least eight rounds,” the motion says.
The witnesses, according to the motion, are willing and able to testify.
Larkin, the defense lawyer, dismissed the state’s evidence as having come from “random witnesses" who came forward only after the case had become highly publicized and politicized. She suggested people had incentives for falsely coming forward as witnesses – such as obtaining U.S. immigration status or appeasing traffickers “who have an interest in blaming this incident on Mr. Kelly.”
She also accused authorities of not having scrutinized the witness accounts to the same degree as they did Kelly’s. For example, she said one witness reportedly said Kelly had shot Cuen-Buitimea from 10 yards away, and had also shot a horse in the process. Larkin said the physical evidence showed that the fatal shot wasn’t fired from 10 yards away, and no horse was shot during the incident.
For her part, Hunley suggested that the alleged witnesses might also have motivation not to come forward.
"The Court, the County Attorney's Office and the Sheriffs Department have all received disturbing communications, some threatening in nature, that seem to indicate an ongoing threat to the safety of the victims," she wrote in her motion.
‘This is bad’
The prosecution’s motion also asserts that Kelly’s own story changed throughout the day on Jan. 30.
Around 2:30 p.m., the motion said, Kelly contacted a Border Patrol ranch liaison, telling the agent: "I'm being shot at and I'm shooting back."
But six minutes later, Kelly told the liaison it was too far to tell if the individuals had firearms.
About two hours later, Kelly contacted the same agent.
“By this time, (Kelly’s) story had significantly changed,” Hunley’s motion says.
During the 4:23 p.m. call, Kelly told the liaison he’d been sitting in his house with his wife when the two of them heard a gunshot. Kelly then claimed to walk outside to his porch, where he saw his horse running by.
During that call, Kelly reportedly told the liaison he’d seen 10 subjects with assault rifles.
“He then claimed it was 10 to 15 subjects,” the prosecutor’s motion says.
At 5:23 p.m., the Border Patrol ranch liaison received yet another call from Kelly. According to the state’s motion, Kelly sounded nervous as he spoke to the agent, telling him: “This is worse than you can imagine,” and, simply, “this is bad.”
Kelly then reportedly requested that Border Patrol agents to come to the property.
At one point, he allegedly claimed that he didn't know how to call the Sheriff's Office.
But shortly before 6 p.m., sheriff’s deputies arrived on the ranch. According to the prosecution, Kelly told deputies he’d discovered a body – adding that he suspected the dead man was a “drug runner.”
“Kelly then said, ‘You will not need an EMT but you will need a coroner,’” Hunley’s motion alleges.
A sergeant examined the face-down body, observing what appeared to be an entry wound at the man’s back, according to the motion.
“Later, Kelly spoke with detectives at the Sheriff’s Department,” the motion said. “After initially denying that he shot at the group, he later admitted shooting. He claimed he directed the shots over the heads of the group.”
Evidence to be seen
During Wednesday’s hearing, Larkin noted that the defense was “engaging” experts to collect forensic evidence – something she accused the state of not doing. And citing the integrity of the case, Hunley told the court that prosecutors are withholding certain supporting details from the public.
So far, neither side has cited any video evidence to support their version of the events.
The Border Patrol has 100-foot-tall surveillance towers stationed on ridges approximately a mile-and-a-half east and four miles west of Kelly's home. It also maintains ground-level trail cameras in the local area, though it's not known if it has any in the immediate vicinity of the ranch.
Larkin noted in her bond reduction motion that the Border Patrol "used various cameras" to try to locate the armed men Kelly claimed to have seen, "but they were unsuccessful."
However, there's been no mention of whether the cameras documented the group of unarmed border-crossers that the state says was accosted by Kelly, or if the cameras might have recorded any other relevant activity. There's also been no mention in any documents or at any hearings whether Kelly had a security system at his home that might have gathered evidence.
Bond converted
Despite requests from Kelly and his attorney, and more forceful demands from other supporters that he be released from custody, Velasquez declined Wednesday to lower Kelly’s bond from $1 million. He did, however, convert it to a surety bond – something that could allow Kelly to use his property as collateral to guarantee his future appearance at court.
Minutes before the decision, Larkin had asked Velasquez to consider a surety rather than cash bond, arguing that it would make Kelly even less of a flight risk.
“He’s putting up his own land, his own property … He’s not going to run away from that,” Larkin said.
Larkin also argued that Kelly’s $1 million bond amount, while understandable as an initial requirement when facts were still scarce, was unusually high at this point compared to other cases.
Since Kelly’s arrest, county officials – including the sheriff and his chief deputy – have received hostile, vaguely threatening, and at times racist communications from individuals appearing sympathetic to Kelly.
Arguing for a bond reduction, Larkin said the comments should not play a factor in Velasquez’s decision.
“Mr. Kelly has absolutely nothing to do with any such comments or any such threats,” Larkin said, adding that the defendant was “very and disappointed” to hear about the pattern of hostile calls.
If Kelly pays off the surety bond, he will be released from custody with several conditions, including a no-contact order for alleged victims and their families.