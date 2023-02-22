Kelly

George Alan Kelly enters the courtroom for the start of a hearing on Wednesday at Santa Cruz County Justice Court.

 Photo by Mark Henle

Citing eyewitness accounts, county prosecutors allege that a Kino Springs rancher ambushed a group of unarmed, undocumented migrants on his property and opened fire without warning – fatally striking a man in the back.

The accusations against George Alan Kelly emerged in a motion filed Tuesday by the county’s chief deputy attorney in opposition to Kelly’s request to reduce his $1 million cash bond.



Tags

Load comments