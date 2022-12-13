Petition

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

On Sept. 10 at around 1:30 a.m., a woman in Rio Rico dialed 911.

Her bedroom door was missing, she told dispatchers at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. She suspected her ex-partner, who still had the keys to her home.

Santa Cruz County Attorney George Silva stands for a portrait in his office on Nov. 29.


Local resources

Mariposa Community Health Center offers victim services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence. The Nogales campus can be reached at (520) 281-1550.

The Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office provides victim services, and in some cases, financial compensation for services like therapy and medical expenses. The department can be reached at (520) 281-5868.

For information on other resources, the National Domestic Violence Hotline offers free assistance in English and Spanish at 800-799-7233.

To access regional hotlines, shelters, and other frequently asked questions, readers can head to domesticshelters.org.

