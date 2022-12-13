On Sept. 10 at around 1:30 a.m., a woman in Rio Rico dialed 911.
Her bedroom door was missing, she told dispatchers at the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. She suspected her ex-partner, who still had the keys to her home.
“She believes it was him,” a dispatcher wrote in the report, “since he just got served with a (protective order).”
In Arizona, an order of protection is a specific type of restraining order meant to prevent future acts of domestic violence. Violating that order is a misdemeanor under state law.
“If that person comes near you, what’s going to happen is that they’d be violating judicial proceedings,” said Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez, who processes protective order petitions.
Sometimes, Velasquez said, people who petition for an order of protection have already been assaulted by a partner or household member. In other instances, he said, they’ve faced severe and long-term emotional abuse.
And as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, Velasquez added, general requests for restraining orders began climbing rapidly in Santa Cruz County.
In 2019, Velasquez told the NI, Nogales Justice Court received 112 petitions for either orders of protection or injunctions against harassment. By 2020, that number increased to 136.
Then, in 2021, the number of court orders climbed to 256.
So far in 2022, Justice Court has processed a total of 263 orders of protection and injunctions against harassment.
Speaking during an interview last week, Velasquez cited the pandemic as a major factor.
“People (were) spending a lot of time together,” he said. “People’s drinking and drug use increased.”
But Velasquez emphasized that a court order can only do so much to keep domestic violence survivors safe from abuse. He and other experts who spoke to the NI pointed to the importance of supplementary resources – from home security systems, to victims’ rights advocates, to emergency safety plans.
“I always tell individuals, ‘When you go ahead and get this order, you have to remember that you still have to keep yourself always conscientious of your surroundings,’” Velasquez said. “Because at any time, anything can happen.”
Serving an order
Once Velasquez issues a protective order, law enforcement must serve the document to the individual who’s been assessed as a potential threat.
But the story doesn’t usually end there, according to Anna Harper, vice president and chief strategy officer at the Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse in Tucson.
“There are people who say, ‘OK fine, you know, you went to court, now there’s this order, I’ll just leave you alone,’” she said, adding: “That’s probably a small number of people.”
Some individuals who are served with a protective order, Harper said, plead for forgiveness instead, and ask for another chance in the relationship.
Others, she said, become enraged.
“Being told by a judge in a court, ‘You will not do these things,’ is a challenge to their control and power,” Harper added.
In some cases, Harper said, serving the protective order can create even more risk for the person seeking safety. Speaking with a victim advocate, she added, can help domestic violence survivors decide whether to file the order.
“I think … that really honest conversation has to happen with the survivor,” she said. “To really walk through, ‘What are all the things to consider in your situation?’”
Locally, dispatch reports show a consistent trend: at least several times a month in Santa Cruz County, callers contact law enforcement, saying their order of protection has been violated.
Incidental vs. intentional violations
Orders of protection generally prohibit contact between two parties: the person who faces potential violence, and the individual who might commit the violence.
But that barrier can be easily broken, particularly in a small community like Santa Cruz County.
The majority of the time, when someone violates a protective order, it’s incidental, according to County Attorney George Silva.
“And by that, I mean, (both people) happen to be shopping at Walmart at the same time,” he said. “And it was not intended, but the person still reports it. That’s the right thing to do, is to report it.”
Silva, whose office examines and prosecutes protective order violations, said those accidental interactions don’t generally result in criminal charges.
But in other cases involving more malicious and dangerous violations, the County Attorney’s Office seeks consequences.
“We do see repeat offenders,” Silva said. “And those are the people that are not going to stop. I mean, I hate to say it that way.”
In one instance, Silva said, a man violated his order of protection by repeatedly driving past his ex-partner’s place of work. At first, it seemed unintentional to county prosecutors, until the man, armed with a gun, followed the woman to her new boyfriend’s house in Sahuarita.
In that case, Silva said, the man was charged with aggravated harassment, a felony charge that can result in up to two-and-a-half years in prison.
In many cases, when an order of protection is served, the receiving party must give up their weapons. Finding a firearm on someone who’s violating the order, Silva said, allows for more hefty prosecution.
“Now, did they intend to use that weapon?” he added. “I don’t know, but there’s a weapon. It just got a lot more serious.”
Gray areas
On Dec. 5, dispatchers with the Nogales Police Department reported an order of protection violation. The two individuals, NPD said, had been traveling together.
That’s not uncommon, according Silva – and those violations, he said, are harder to prosecute.
Sometimes, even after a person files a protective order against an ex-spouse or partner, the two might try to reconcile their relationship. Technically, it’s still a violation of state law to have contact if the order is active.
“One person gets the restraining order. And they’re still having conversations,” Silva said. “And then they end up going out, or are together again, and never bothered to remove the restraining order.”
Many protective order violations, as shown by local dispatch reports, also involve children. While an individual can file a protective order against an ex, that order doesn’t necessarily apply to their kids – making shared custody difficult.
Between July and November – a roughly five-month period – the County Attorney’s Office prosecuted 11 protective order violations that resulted in criminal charges. It’s not entirely clear how many violations were dismissed during that same time frame. Other cases, Silva said, are still pending.
Finding evidence
When a violation happens, law enforcement and prosecutors begin searching for evidence.
“Videos, witnesses,” said Sgt. Oscar Mesta of the Nogales Police Department, adding that officers also generally talk to both parties involved.
“Usually, we ask a person: ‘Was it intentional? Did they make any comments toward you? Did they touch you?’” he said.
But finding usable evidence can be a formidable challenge, Silva said. Sometimes, witnesses are unwilling or afraid to testify.
Technology and social media add another layer to the complexity of protective order violations, noted Harper of Tucson’s Emerge Center. Individuals can stalk and harass others using fake social media accounts and private phone numbers. In her line of work, Harper said, she’s seen domestic violence survivors receive dozens of blocked calls – but often, they’re not able to prove it came from their abuser.
That kind of behavior, Harper said, might not turn heads at first from law enforcement. Officers with large caseloads, she said, might naturally prioritize more overt acts of violence, like a physical assault, over internet stalking or sketchy phone calls.
But, she said, those actions are alarming, too.
“Those more sort of insidious behaviors that are stalking, harassment, and just like that sort of abuse could actually be tied to really high-risk situations,” she added.
‘Say something’
Earlier this year, NPD faced criticism when a family called an officer to report a protective order violation. The responding officer, the family alleged, complained openly about his salary, and incorrectly told them that their situation was civil, not criminal.
While NPD has not explicitly commented on that situation, Mesta emphasized in a past interview that officers work to be courteous with domestic violence survivors.
And while some violations can be difficult to prosecute, Mesta urged residents to report any suspicious activity nonetheless. Officers, he said, would respond to all calls.
“Say something. Say something,” Mesta said. “You don’t know if the person is slowly progressing to do something else, to see if you won’t report it.”
Silva echoed the same encouragement – creating a paper trail, he said, is crucial in tracking protective order violations.
“I tell victims: If you get home and a flower pot is turned over, it could have been the wind,” he added. “But, it could have been the person, too.”