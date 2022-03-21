On Monday, Merari León Marroquín watched from the sidewalk as dozens of migrants made their way down Calle Reforma in Nogales, Sonora.
Carrying signs, they chanted and sometimes prayed, demanding an end to Title 42.
They sang, “Perdona a tu pueblo, Señor,” a popular mass hymn asking God to forgive his people, and called out in unison: “United, migrants will never be defeated.”
Title 42, a federal order enacted during the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic, allows and directs immigration officials to immediately expel foreigners attempting to enter the United States without legal documentation. As a result, 1.7 million asylum-seekers have been turned away at the border, including more than 266,000 in Arizona's Tucson Sector, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data.
Hand resting over his heart, Marroquín told the NI he could empathize with the protesters. He’d migrated to Mexico four decades ago, he said, to escape the Salvadorian war in his home country. His life is here now, he added. But the pain of migration – and the family he lost in the war – stays with him, he explained.
“It gives me sadness,” he noted, as migrants marched past.
Two years into Title 42, migrants, advocacy groups and public health officials are continuing to question and contest the order. On Monday, the anniversary of its enactment, many critics took their complaints to the streets during demonstrations around the United States and Mexico.
The protest in Nogales, Sonora, which culminated at the Deconcini Port of Entry, involved a reenactment of the 14 Stations of the Cross – a Catholic ritual meant to depict the sufferings of Jesus during his crucifixion.
Victor, a migrant and organizer who gave only his first name, carried a large wooden cross for part of the march. A coalition of migrants had spent about a month organizing, he said, assigning different roles for different participants.
“So that it all goes well,” he said, “and peacefully.”
Among those present Monday were organizers with the Kino Border Initiative, a Jesuit ministry and advocacy group that offers food, shelter, legal aid and other services to migrants and recently deported individuals.
But, KBI Director of Communications Gia Del Pino also underscored, Monday’s protest was organized by migrants in Nogales, Sonora.
“They’re called the revolucionarios,” she explained – revolutionaries.
Victor, who’d migrated north to Nogales, Sonora eight months ago, said he was ready to see Title 42 end.
“It would be...” he paused, composed himself, and started again.
“It would be the greatest happiness,” he said.
In his home state of Guerrero, Victor said, he had worked as an artisan, crafting wallets and belts from materials like leather. But he also spoke of unspecified threats he faced there.
In Nogales, Sonora, he’s found work, but it’s been difficult juggling his paycheck with the higher costs of living in Sonora, he said. He hopes to one day end up in Phoenix, where he has family.
Speaking behind a mask, Victor called Title 42 – which was created as a public health order – a “pretext.”
“We’re all vaccinated,” he added.
Still, even if Title 42 is lifted, it wouldn't mean certain legal status for asylum-seekers like Victor. They'd still need to convince a court that they face harm if returned to their home country, and under another controversial program known as "Remain in Mexico," many would have to wait in Mexico for the chance to make their case.
But at least they'd be able to get the process started.
Meanwhile, in a statement issued Friday, a CBP spokesman in Arizona noted that while Title 42 remains in effect, it does not exclude all asylum-seekers – an issue that has been brought to the forefront as Ukrainian refugees have begun arriving at the U.S. border.
“The CDC’s Title 42 public health order remains in place with respect to single adults and family units, and the Department of Homeland Security continues to operate in accordance with that order to the greatest extent possible,” the statement said. “Consistent with the CDC Order, DHS excepts particularly vulnerable individuals, on a case-by-case basis, from Title 42 for humanitarian reasons.”
Questioning continues
Last September, a collaborative of health officials penned a letter imploring the Centers for Disease to drop the Title 42. Among the letters authors were Ron Walden and Patrick Kachur – former officials with the CDC.
And for months, the order’s basis in public health has been questioned. Its legitimacy was further questioned when an Associated Press investigation in October, 2020 found that the CDC’s director at the time, Robert Redfield, had opposed Title 42, telling then-Vice President Mike Pence the order lacked public health reasoning.
Pence, according to the report, pushed Redfield to enact the order anyway.
Since then, even as other pandemic-inflicted restrictions disintegrate, Title 42 remains. On Nov. 8, non-essential travel opened again on the U.S.-Mexico border. On Feb. 25, the CDC updated its mask guidelines, making indoor mask use optional for areas with medium or low community spread.
But those who show up at any Nogales ports of entry could still be expelled.
Unlike deportation, expulsion under Title 42 means an individual attempting to seek asylum will not have their case heard by an immigration judge.
“If they're a Title 42 expulsion, it results in the person not even having their day in court,” Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway noted. “Not having the opportunity to actually have their case adjudicated.”
Speaking to the NI last Friday, Hathaway expressed opposition to the order, instead pointing to a need for more resources within the immigration court system.
“I think people under the American system of criminal justice, they should have the opportunity to have their case heard by the judge,” he said of Title 42.
When asked whether he was concerned that lifting Title 42 could bring on a spike in migration to the local area, Hathaway noted that changes in policy could indeed influence migratory patterns. For instance, he said, when the border closed to non-essential travel, he noticed an uptick in Mexican citizens with B1 and B2 visas crossing in rural areas; their legal U.S. visas were rendered ineffective due to the pandemic-inflicted closure, so they sought alternative access.
“Policy does have an effect on migration from that perspective,” he added.
According to CBP statistics, the agency recorded more than 257 Title 42-related encounters in the Tucson Field Office's area of operations in February 2022 – the second-highest number of encounters in a month so far.
But if the possible end of Title 42 might be encouraging more people to try their luck at the border, Hathaway said that so far, he hadn’t seen any shifts in the number of migrants being apprehended in Santa Cruz County.
Gilda Loureiro, who runs the Juan Bosco Migrant Shelter in Nogales, Sonora, also noted that she hadn’t seen any notable changes in the number of people showing up for services.
When asked how an end to Title 42 could affect those numbers, “well,” she replied, “we don’t know.”