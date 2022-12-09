Protesters outside

Demonstrators gather outside Nogales City Hall Wednesday evening to protest recent behavior by some elected members of the municipal government.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

Roxana Lopez stood bundled in a jacket outside Nogales City Hall on Wednesday evening. Nearby, several others chatted leisurely, holding handmade signs with gloved hands.

“Bonilla, you’re a bully,” one sign read, referring to City Councilman Saulo Bonilla.

Saulo

Protesters gathered outside City Hall on Wednesday to call out Nogales Councilman Saulo Bonilla, seen here during that evening's regular council meeting, for recent boorish behavior.
lil protester

Protesters of varying ages gathered outside City Hall Wednesday evening.
Garino1

Nogales Mayor Arturo Garino listens to discussion during the Dec. 7 council meeting.


