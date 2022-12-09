Roxana Lopez stood bundled in a jacket outside Nogales City Hall on Wednesday evening. Nearby, several others chatted leisurely, holding handmade signs with gloved hands.
“Bonilla, you’re a bully,” one sign read, referring to City Councilman Saulo Bonilla.
Lopez glanced at the group and grinned.
“You see here?” she said. “All women.”
That evening, a group of mostly women – plus several men – gathered to protest recent tense encounters in the Nogales City Council chambers. At a Nov. 2 meeting, Bonilla had publicly reprimanded Councilwoman Liza Montiel after she suggested city staff gather input from residents on how to spend federal COVID-19 relief funds. The outburst drew criticism from various Nogales residents, some of whom asserted Bonilla’s attack had been not only personal, but gender-based.
And about two weeks later, during another council meeting, Mayor Arturo Garino publicly lashed out at this reporter, falsely claiming that the the NI had misrepresented the source money for city employees’ $500 holiday bonuses.
Protests are somewhat rare in Nogales, and Wednesday’s demonstration was calm – amicable, even. As the temperature dipped, participants snapped photos of each other and piled into the council chambers for the last regular City Council meeting of the year.
“We need to take care of our community, friends,” said Lopez, addressing the council during a call to the public at the start of the meeting. “All of us, that’s why we’re here. We’re not here to fight, and call each other names.”
Lopez asserted that the interaction between Bonilla and Montiel hadn’t been an isolated incident, but part of a larger pattern of personal attacks between city leaders. Pressing her hands to her heart, she implored the council to focus on providing services and improving the city.
“Let’s continue with the murals, let’s continue cleaning. Let’s continue paving. Let’s continue communicating and talking,” she said.
Minutes later, Nogales resident Jessica Mendez warned that amid the personal attacks, the city was continuing to suffer economic deterioration.
“Instead of choosing to address what is important and needed for our city ... certain city council members have chosen to have animosity against other city council members,” she added.
As the call to the public concluded, Garino attempted to address the crowded council chambers. City Attorney Joe Machado, however, advised the mayor against it, pointing to state law.
“I can’t say a little story about myself?” Garino asked Machado.
“No,” Machado responded.
“I knew Mr. Machado was going to do that to me,” Garino half-joked, “but that’s the law.”
Bonilla also did not address Wednesday’s protest or the call to the public, and did not respond Thursday to a phone call and voicemail seeking comment.
‘We don’t do this’
On Nov. 2, Fernando Alvarez was stuck at home with a toothache, watching a livestream of a Nogales City Council meeting.
That evening on the dais, Bonilla began reprimanding Montiel, at times raising his voice and pointing in his colleague’s face.
Montiel, for her part, had requested that the city circulate a public input survey. The survey, she’d suggested, could gauge residents’ opinions on how the city should spend more than $3.35 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
“Didn’t the people vote for us?” Bonilla asked Montiel during the Nov. 2 meeting. “Isn’t that the way they do their input?”
Montiel was quiet.
“No? Silent, huh?” Bonilla added. “This is very condescending on your behalf.”
Bonilla’s speech went on for six minutes.
Watching the meeting, Alvarez said, his jaw dropped.
“There’s no reason for that behavior,” he said, standing outside City Hall during Wednesday’s demonstration. What’s more, Alvarez added, he felt upset that his young daughter had witnessed the meeting too.
“We teach not to be a bully in school,” he pointed out. “And we teach that and we instill that in our children from day one.”
As he stood among other demonstrators, Alvarez added that protesting against Bonilla’s behavior wasn’t personal. The two had known each other since childhood. Calling people out in a small community, Alvarez acknowledged, at times has been uncomfortable.
Still, Alvarez said, “it’s just a matter of letting him know that this is not right.”
“We don’t do this,” he added, “as human beings.”
Community input
After Montiel requested – several times – that the city circulate a “simple but inclusive” community survey, she was ignored and eventually targeted by Bonilla.
However, while Bonilla had reprimanded Montiel for seeking public input, several residents who spoke on Wednesday said they wanted to be heard by city leaders.
“Just because we voted for you doesn’t mean that we don’t want you to listen to us,” said Lopez.
And, Mendez later warned, “Remember, as we the people voted you in, we can vote you out.”
Nicole Yanes, another resident who spoke during Wednesday’s call to the public, questioned the way the city had chosen to allocate its COVID-19 relief funds.
Nogales received more than $6.7 million from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal stimulus package meant to aid communities in the wake of the pandemic. The city used half of that amount to pay down police and fire pensions, but by November, it still had $3.35 million left.
And at a Nov. 16 special meeting, the council voted 4-3 to allocate the entirety of the funding into city operations. Currently, the remaining money is divvied into seven departments: Police, fire, parks and recreation, planning and zoning, streets, water and sewer.
Yanes said that decision worried her.
“It’s clear that businesses and people are really struggling…. To me, it doesn’t make sense,” Yanes said of the allocation.
The Nov. 16 meeting – which was announced to the public about 48 hours beforehand – did not include a call to the public. If any residents had wished to express support or disapproval on the spending plan, they wouldn’t have been able to do so.
“We elected you trusting that you would serve our needs, right?” Yanes told the council on Dec. 7. “And (to) listen to the people; that you would make yourself accessible to us to give our inputs.”
And while Wednesday’s recent meeting did allow members of the public to express their opinions, Garino initially directed residents to speak for a maximum of three minutes – as opposed to the city’s usual five-minute limit.
“The little paper said it’s five minutes, but you said it is three?” Lopez asked.
“Do you want five minutes, Roxana?” Garino asked.
“No, I don’t think I’ll need five minutes,” Lopez said.
Wednesday marked the last City of Nogales regular council meeting of the calendar year. In January, Garino will be replaced by incoming mayor Jorge Maldonado. The council will largely stay the same, though Councilman Joe Diaz narrowly lost the November election; his seat will be replaced by former mayor and incoming councilman John Doyle.
“I hope you have four good years,” Garino told Maldonado, who sat in the audience Wednesday.
“I know I’ve done some good decisions, and people have said they weren’t good decisions,” Garino later added, reflecting on his term, “but I think they were.”