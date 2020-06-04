Tuesday’s #BlackLivesMatter demonstration on Mariposa Road inspired another Nogalian to think of an alternative way to protest while taking extra safety precautions for his peers and himself.
With his friend Milan Rei Booker helping spread the word, 17-year-old Juan Pablo Mimiaga gathered a group of friends to drive in a peaceful protest parade through Nogales on Wednesday afternoon.
“I didn’t want to protest because of the coronavirus, because I have asthma,” Mimiaga told the NI. “So I wanted to find a way where I could still protest and say my words without risking any of my classmates or put anyone at risk.”
The two friends, both Nogales High School students, created a digital flyer to notify their friends on social media and group chats, and encourage them to join the vehicle protest.
By Wednesday, the two had gathered a small group of friends – mostly high school students – to join them in the mobile protest.
More than 10 cars parked at the front of City Hall as participants finished preparing signs to stick onto the exterior of their vehicles.
“It’s positive, it shows leadership. I’m happy to be a part of something positive and to make a statement, but without violence,” said Booker’s mother Margie Hartfield, who decided to participate in the teens’ parade from her own minivan.
The cars, most of them decorated with signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” then drove from City Hall on North Grand Avenue to Mariposa Road, passed Nogales High School on Frank Reed Road, then back south on Grand Avenue before dispersing at the starting point.