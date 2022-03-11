The Santa Cruz Valley Heritage Alliance is seeking public review and comment on the draft management plan for the Santa Cruz Valley National Heritage Area, a 3,300-square-mile region stretching from the watershed of the Santa Cruz River around Nogales and Patagonia, north to Tucson and Marana.
The heritage area was officially designated by Congress in 2019 in recognition of the region’s distinctive natural and cultural character, and to support regional partnerships in its conservation, preservation and enhancement. It’s now part of the National Park System as one of 55 national heritage areas across the country.
The Santa Cruz Valley Heritage Alliance, a Tucson-based nonprofit organization, has been identified as the area’s local coordinating entity. It has developed a draft management plan for the area that is now available for public review and comment online at www.santacruzheritage.org.
“National Heritage Areas are partnership endeavors,” the alliance said in an announcement. “While the Alliance is the heritage area’s local coordinating entity, the activities of a wide variety of stakeholder organizations implement its goals and strategies in partnership with the Alliance. The draft management plan seeks to embrace and support the mission and programs of the heritage area’s various stakeholders and coordinate with others in the region.”
Printed copies of the plan will also be available for public review by March 11 at locations including Tumacácori National Historical Park in Santa Cruz County, open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Printed copies need to be reviewed at the location and should not be taken offsite, the alliance said. Comment forms are available online and onsite.
The public comment period closes April 3. Any comments received will then be incorporated into the final management plan that will be submitted to the Department of Interior via the National Park Service, the alliance said.
“We are thrilled to be at this important milestone in our journey to connect people to the historic and cultural foundations and the living landscape of the Santa Cruz Valley and appreciate the support of our many stakeholders in reaching this point,” said Vanessa Bechtol, president of the board of directors for the Santa Cruz Valley Heritage Alliance.