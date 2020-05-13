A man was transported to a Tucson hospital following a two-vehicle collision Tuesday morning in Nogales.
The Nogales Police Department was alerted to the crash at Milepost 2 on Grand Avenue at 8:54 a.m. on Tuesday, according to Cpl. Oscar Mesta.
NPD officers and Nogales Fire Department personnel responded to the incident, which involved a 2002 Dodge sedan and a 2007 Chrysler SUV. Mesta said the vehicles collided head-on, though it was not a direct head-to-head collision.
Regarding the male driver who was taken to Tucson, Mesta said on Wednesday: “The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. We just know that he’s up there.”
NPD was back at the accident site on Wednesday morning, using the opportunity to try out newly obtained technology that aids in measuring traffic crash scenes.
“It helps us out a lot, the new technology,” Mesta said of the program known by the acronym AIMS. “Usually it would take us a lot longer to measure it, but this new program helps us do it faster.”
Three arrested, drugs and cash seized in raid
Three men were arrested in Nogales on drug charges after local and federal authorities carried out an early-morning raid last month.
Officers from Homeland Security Investigations, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Nogales Police Department and Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office executed three state search warrants for a drug-related investigation on April 24, according to an email from Yasmeen Pitts O’Keefe, spokeswoman from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
The officers seized marijuana, meth, fentanyl, Oxycodone and about $600, she said.
The men, residents of Nogales, Ariz. aged 37, 38 and 49, were charged in the local court system with drug possession and transportation.
“As a result of this enforcement action, the main target of the investigation and two additional co-conspirators were arrested,” Pitts-O’Keefe said. She added that the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s office would prosecute the case.
A NPD log entry noted from April 24 noted “SRT entry space” at 4:54 a.m., a reference to NPD’s “Special Response Team.” Just after 6 a.m., someone noted: “Approaching, clear the air.”