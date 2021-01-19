Fire crews evacuated a migrant from the Madera Canyon area on Monday after he broke his ankle and spent the night on a mountain trail.
The 24-year-old man reportedly fell and hurt his ankle while traveling through the Santa Rita Mountains with a group of undocumented immigrants Sunday evening on the Carrie Nation Trail.
The group built a fire to keep him warm through the night and he was found early Monday by a hiker. He told his rescuers he was unable to retrieve more wood for the fire because of his injury and had a cold night.
A Santa Cruz County 911 dispatch report shows the call coming in at 9:13 a.m. on Monday, with the injured man identifying himself as being from the southern Mexican state of Chiapas.
Firefighters from the Green Valley Fire District, assisting their counterparts from the Tubac Fire District, hiked in and brought the man out of the canyon. From there, he was taken to a hospital for treatment and put under the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol.
According to GVFD, the man “was very thankful” for having been rescued.
The firefighters who hiked to the scene made sure to fully extinguish the campfire that had been started to keep him warm, the fire district noted.
Fleeing shoplifter gets one-year prison sentence
A man who led police on a pursuit up Interstate 19 and into a residential area of Rio Rico after being caught shoplifting at Walmart in Nogales was sentenced to a year in prison.
Nicolas Elias, 31, was given credit for 11 days already served when he was sentenced on Jan. 11 by Judge Thomas Fink of Santa Cruz County Superior Court. He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of unlawfully fleeing a law enforcement vehicle, a Class 5 felony.
Court records show that on July 12, 2020, a Nogales Police Department officer was dispatched to the Nogales Walmart in response to a shoplifting suspect who had eluded store security after allegedly stuffing $212 worth of electronics items under his shirt.
The NPD officer spotted the suspect – later identified as Elias – leaving the area in his vehicle. When Elias failed to pull over, the officer continued following and other officers joined in as well.
Elias reportedly got on Interstate 19 north and reached speeds of 85 mph before ultimately exiting at Peck Canyon Road, then heading south on the West Frontage Road and driving into a residential area.
Officers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office got involved as well, and a DPS officer deployed “stop sticks” that punctured one of Elias’ tires.
However, Elias continued to drive with the flat tire and turned onto Camino Caralampi, where he began throwing things out the window.
Eventually, he returned to the frontage road and bailed out of the vehicle. He fled up a hill and, after initially escaping, was located and arrested.