With an enormous U.S. flag waving high from two firetrucks’ aerial ladders outside a local produce warehouse, dozens of public safety officers gathered Monday to remember and honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
“We cannot forget why we are here on this day… 2,996 lives were lost that day at the Twin Towers,” said keynote speaker Shane Clark, whose 40-year public safety career ranged from firefighting and military to emergency management. “The ripple effect has been going on for 20-some years now, and it still goes on today because we still have thousands of first responders… that were on ground zero that were exposed.”
Moments later, firefighters from local districts would enter the Del Campo produce warehouse to begin a weeklong training to practice fire response measures together. It would consist of multi-company residential fire response, a confidence course and a competition to dress in personal protection equipment. The training was a collaboration between Santa Cruz County and Rio Rico, Tubac and Nogales fire departments.
And noting that such partnerships weren’t as common two decades ago, Clark said it was that kind of teamwork that would made all the difference for local residents in case of an emergency.
“Be proud of what you brought to this community, to prepare this community for what could be a catastrophic event in a vulnerable population,” he said. “Each one of you in uniform right now are prepared not only internally, but more importantly, are prepared externally through your mutual aid partnerships and your everyday relationships.”