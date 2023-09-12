9/11 ceremony

Local, state and federal public safet officers honor the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 during a ceremony outside Del Campo produce warehouse Monday morning.

 Photo by Genesis Lara

With an enormous U.S. flag waving high from two firetrucks’ aerial ladders outside a local produce warehouse, dozens of public safety officers gathered Monday to remember and honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“We cannot forget why we are here on this day… 2,996 lives were lost that day at the Twin Towers,” said keynote speaker Shane Clark, whose 40-year public safety career ranged from firefighting and military to emergency management. “The ripple effect has been going on for 20-some years now, and it still goes on today because we still have thousands of first responders… that were on ground zero that were exposed.”



