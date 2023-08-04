On Monday evening, Andy Jackson’s announcement became official: The prominent landowner had withdrawn two applications related to a controversial rezoning proposal of 3,550 acres that would make way for vast development in Rio Rico.
But for dozens of residents who showed up to a County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, concerns about development in the area hadn’t totally subsided.
“Even though I understand it’s been taken off the table, I still don’t trust (Jackson),” said Pamela Pesqueira, who lives on the east side of Rio Rico, during a call to the public.
Pesqueira continued: “We are definitely not interested in South32 insinuating themselves into our community.”
Jackson’s applications are no longer under official consideration. But South32, the mining company behind the Hermosa Project in the Patagonia Mountains, is mulling its own separate development, potentially in Rio Rico. The plans would include a remote operating center and a manganese processing facility.
Hermosa Project President Pat Risner has continued to emphasize that those plans were not intertwined with Jackson’s proposal, though Jackson has alluded otherwise. In a statement Tuesday, Risner noted that Jackson’s scrapped application wouldn’t significantly impact any plans for South32.
“Our focus is unchanged and remains on studying potential locations across Santa Cruz County for two future offsite facilities,” Risner said.
But for more than two hours Tuesday, residents like Pesqueira offered a steady stream of opposition to the offsite facilities.
“We can stop opening doors to those whose primary interest is mining,” said Celinas Ruth, another resident.
Through an opinion piece published in the NI last week, Risner said the projects remained in “evaluation stages,” adding that for the time being, South32 was not seeking county approval for any new facilities. He also added that the facilities could be established elsewhere – outside of Santa Cruz County.
But the potential presence of the facilities themselves – particularly the processing plant – have raised more protests among residents, some of whom cited irreversible and debilitating health effects of manganese exposure during Tuesday’s public meeting.
“They have said they have other places they can explore,” Pesqueira said. “Well, let them go and explore those, and leave us alone.”
The two facilities
The first facility, according to Risner, would comprise an integrated remote operating center. The operation would stretch over a maximum of five acres, Risner said in his guest opinion last week, and will allow staff members to manage some of the underground mining work from afar.
Risner has expressed a preference to establish the facility “along the I-19 corridor.”
However, he added, “additional locations outside of Rio Rico and Santa Cruz County can be evaluated,” depending on community feedback.
The second offsite project, Risner said, would include a battery grade manganese processing facility. The operation would stretch “fewer than 250 acres,” allowing South32 to purify manganese ore to be used for electric vehicle batteries.
“No site has been selected or prioritized,” Risner said of the processing plant.
Still, he cited a preference to locate the facility within Santa Cruz County – “to create local jobs and increase local supplier opportunities,” Risner added.
“But,” he continued in his guest opinion, “we are excluding consideration of sites near residential areas and schools.”
Residents like Lisa Redpath didn’t appear convinced that the operations would be safe.
“We all know the dangers associated with mining operations, particularly those of toxic manganese, zinc, and other ores,” Redpath said Tuesday. “Let us not allow human arrogance to suggest that we are safe from these dangers.”
High levels of manganese exposure can trigger severe health defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That overexposure, the CDC states, can lead to manganism, a neurological condition whose symptoms include slow motor movement, tremors and depression. Health experts often compare manganism to another well-known condition: Parkinson’s Disease.
Noting the effects of manganese exposure, the NI asked South32 how it would shield residents from potential hazards.
In a response Thursday, Risner described enclosed transport of materials, along with a “dust control plan” accompanying any air permits the mining operations receive. He added that the company would comply with national, state, and local environmental regulations.
“In addition to our strict operational controls, we will monitor community dust levels and proactively conduct periodic, independent community health risk assessments to ensure we are honoring our health and safety commitments,” Risner said. “Many of us live and work here too – and we know our families, friends and neighbors are counting on us to do things right.”
A donation
Many residents who spoke Tuesday also urged the supervisors to reject a prospective donation from South32, which had been placed on the meeting agenda.
The funding would support three public education programs within the county: an elementary robotics program, a technological education program aimed at Latina students in middle school, and the county’s continuing education program at the Santa Cruz Center.
Chris Young, the chief deputy of the Santa Cruz County Superintendent’s Office, listed the benefits of the programs during Tuesday’s meeting.
The afterschool elementary robotics program, Young said, works with students between third and fifth grade to teach early coding skills.
“It’s taught by the teacher there at the school,” he said.
The middle school program, known as Technolochicas, is a standalone initiative created by two nonprofits: the National Center for Women & Information Technology and the Televisa Foundation. For several hours after school, the students learn about programming, coding, robotics and STEM careers from local teachers.
“It’s designed to raise awareness amongst young women, especially Latina women, and their families, about opportunities and careers in technology,” Young explained.
The third program receiving funds from South32 would be the county’s continuing education program for adults. Unlike the elementary and middle school programs, which relate strictly to STEM careers, the adult education program provides English classes and high school equivalency courses.
“So that’s where this funding is going,” Young stated.
A number of residents, speaking Tuesday, implored the county to reject the donation, referring to the funds as “blood money,” “a wolf in sheep’s clothing,” and a “Trojan horse.” Some openly worried that the programs sought to push students into the mining industry.
Young, however, pointed to the programs as general paths for careers in STEM.
“Learning to code is much like learning a language,” he said, describing the robotics program. “So the younger you learn to code, the easier it is moving forward … no matter whatever STEM career they decide to have moving forward, this is vital.”
The South32 donations are not new. In past years, the company has made a number of contributions to the county for local students, including laptops during the COVID-19 pandemic and years of financial support for the Technolochicas program.
Ultimately, all three supervisors voted in favor of the donation, passing the agenda item.
“As a school board member … I will not be bought by this $111,000,” said District 1 Supervisor Manuel Ruiz. “Our children need whatever advantage they have.”