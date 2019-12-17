A Dec. 4 public hearing on the City of Nogales’ annexation petition brought up several basic questions about the annexation process.
At the meeting, Acting City Manager John Kissinger said that the city was planning to hold several community meetings at locations in the annexation area.
In the meantime, the NI compiled a list of answers to common questions based on public information, a “Guide for Annexation” published by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns and statements made by city officials and staff.
How does annexation work?
Annexation is the process that a city follows to bring unincorporated land into its municipal boundaries.
The City of Nogales is currently seeking to annex a roughly 2.6-by-3-mile segment of land north of the city limits that includes the Chula Vista, Pete Kitchen, Peña Blanca Highlands and Firestone Gardens residential neighborhoods.
The city council passed an annexation petition on Dec. 4. The next step is for city officials to collect signatures on the annexation petition.
If the city gets enough signatures supporting the petition, the council will be able to propose and adopt an annexation ordinance.
If the city does not comply with state law during the annexation process, any “interested party” can contest the move with legal action within 30 days after the annexation ordinance is passed.
If it is not contested, annexation becomes final 30 days after the ordinance is passed.
How can residents have a say?
There is no citizen voting on annexation, but anyone who owns property in the proposed annexation area has a say in whether the petition goes forward.
At the Dec. 4 annexation hearing, City Attorney Mike Massee said that the city would be able to start collecting signatures 10 days later. After that, they’ll have up to one year to gather support for the petition and then file it at the County Recorder’s Office.
Landowners can make their voices heard by choosing to sign – or not.
To move forward, the city needs signatures from more than half of the affected property owners and from owners representing at least half of the total assessed value of parcels in the annexation area.
Signers can withdraw their signature up until the day before the petition is filed.
If someone lives in the affected area but doesn’t own property there, can they have a say?
Non-property-owning residents, such as renters, can’t sign the annexation petition and their absence from the signature list won’t count against the city, either. So the only way they can have a voice is by lobbying their property-owning neighbors or the city officials who would ultimately vote on an annexation ordinance.
What would happen regarding public safety if annexation passes?
The city would eventually take over firefighting and police services in the annexation area. That means areas that now receive firefighting services from the Nogales Suburban or Rio Rico fire districts would be served by the Nogales Fire Department, and the Nogales Police Department would assume law enforcement jurisdiction from the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.
That doesn’t mean that existing fire stations will go away. At the public hearing, Mayor Arturo Garino told one Chula Vista resident that the Nogales Suburban station on Old Tucson Road would not close as a result of annexation.
And the transfer won’t necessarily happen immediately. City fire and police departments would take responsibility for the new area only after the city determines it is ready to do so.
Garino told the NI on Dec. 4 that he expects the city would hire approximately five more police officers and five more firefighters to cover the additional area.
What would happen to water, sewer and garbage services?
Annexation-area residents would continue to get water service from Valle Verde Water. Kissinger said that means water service and charges won’t change, but he added that the city was looking into purchasing Valle Verde in the future.
Sewer service in the annexation area is already provided by the city and would not change.
Area residents would be switched over to the city’s trash collection service, which charges $20.22 per month.
Would annexation affect my taxes?
The city does not charge property taxes; residents will continue paying property taxes to Santa Cruz County at the rate established by the County Board of Supervisors.
The City of Nogales charges a sales tax, which means that purchases at retail locations in the annexation area would be taxed at the city’s two-percent rate. And the county would continue to levy its own one-percent sales tax.
Gasoline and diesel sales would not be affected. Fuel is taxed at the state level, not by cities and towns.
Residents living in the Rio Rico Fire District or the Nogales Suburban Fire District would see the operating taxes for their fire districts eliminated once the city takes over firefighting responsibility in the area.
However, they would continue paying taxes on outstanding fire district bonds until the bonds are paid off.
Rio Rico Fire District currently has a bond that it’s planning to pay off by 2036.
Nogales Suburban Fire District does not currently have a bond.