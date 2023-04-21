On the evening of April 10, Nogales police officers shot and killed Edrei Toledo Ochoa, a 31-year-old Nogales man, during a confrontation outside the Circle K on Mariposa Road.
The fatal shooting prompted outcry from some community members, including Ochoa’s family. Other residents defended the actions of law enforcement.
Still, authorities have released only limited information about the incident, and one key witness – Ochoa himself – is deceased and unable to provide his version of events.
Here’s a rundown of what the NI has been able to learn so far, and what remains unclear:
What happened?
On Monday, April 10, at 7:49 p.m., the Nogales Police Department logged a call from an officer requesting a “unit at Circle K.”
In a news release issued the next day, NPD said officers made contact with Ochoa after noticing he’d been carrying a gun and was putting on “what appeared to be a ballistic vest.”
Then, the incident escalated – according to NPD – and Ochoa allegedly brandished two knives at the officers. NPD said the officers gave Ochoa “numerous commands” to drop the knives, also stating that the officers used less-than-lethal methods before discharging their firearms.
Meanwhile, two cellphone videos, apparently filmed by nearby witnesses, offer additional glimpses into the shooting.
One video, which spans 41 seconds, shows Ochoa standing about 10 feet away from two NPD officers. In the video, Ochoa can be seen spinning in place and waving his hands as the officers stand behind a police cruiser and aim their firearms. Then, the officers walk around the police cruiser and approach Ochoa. Multiple shots can be heard in the video as Ochoa collapses to the ground. There is a brief pause after Ochoa falls, and three more shots ring out.
A second video, filmed from behind the officers, shows Ochoa’s motions as he lurches and flails his arms, at one point reaching into his left front pocket. He has an object on his waist that looks like a holster, though he doesn’t appear to touch it during the 25-second video clip. At one point in the video, Ochoa turns away from the officers and lifts his hands in the air before turning back toward the officers and continuing to move erratically.
“He’s armed,” a bystander says in Spanish during the second video. “They’re shooting him with electric,” the person adds, possibly referring to a Taser.
The cellphone videos are low-quality and dark; it’s not clear in either video what Ochoa is holding in his hands.
Is there body camera footage?
There is no body camera footage of the encounter, as the Nogales Police Department does not use body cameras.
In past years, NPD contemplated the possibility several times, particularly as public scrutiny of police intensified across the United States.
In 2014, former Nogales Police Chief Derek Arnson told the NI his department was actively seeking a vendor for body cameras, though the program never rolled out. Then, in 2018, the issue resurfaced. The current chief, Roy Bermudez, described body cameras as “a good idea,” during a council meeting at the time.
Even so, Bermudez cited high costs for the program in 2018, also noting at a council meeting: “We want to make sure we’re doing it right, and doing it for the right reason, so we’re not setting the city up for liability.”
In 2019, NPD considered body cameras once again. In February of that year, the department presented a five-year program for implementing the cameras, equipment updates, training and data storage. The cost was estimated at about $322,600.
“It builds trust with the community,” Bermudez told the NI at the time.
Then in November 2019, Bermudez said body cameras were on hold for the time being, estimating a total cost of about $422,000. NPD would look into grants for a body camera program, Bermudez said at the time, adding that he’d revisit the plan during the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
Nationwide, police departments have cited high costs as a reason for hesitation in body camera programs. According to a U.S. Department of Justice study conducted in 2016, only 47 percent of general-purpose law enforcement agencies were using body cameras. About 77 percent of the departments that lacked body cameras cited costs, including data storage, as a major issue.
What happened to the officers?
Two officers, who have not been named, reportedly discharged their weapons during the April 10 shooting.
According to NPD, one officer had been working at the department for two-and-a-half years. The other has worked there for more than eight years.
On April 10, shortly after the shooting, Bermudez said he was still determining the officers’ employment status, though he noted that paid administrative leave was typical for such encounters.
“I’m just basically piecing everything together as far as what happened,” Bermudez said at the time.
By Tuesday, April 11 the officers had been placed on paid administrative leave. They were still on leave as of Thursday, April 20, the chief said.
That’s happened before in similar cases: In the May, 2021 fatal shooting of 39-year-old trucker Glen Cockrum, Jr., NPD’s involved officers were placed on administrative leave, though they were cleared to return after about a week.
Can I legally film a police officer?
At least two people recorded the April 10 shooting on their phones. Was that legal?
The answer is yes.
“Individuals have a clearly established First Amendment right to record police officers and other government officials performing their official duties,” said K.M. Bell, a staff attorney with the ACLU of Arizona.
Arizona lawmakers have attempted, unsuccessfully, to undermine that right in past months. In the summer of 2022, former Gov. Doug Ducey signed House Bill 2319 into law; the legislation had sought to prohibit civilians from filming video “within eight feet” of law enforcement activity. The law, however, received swift opposition from civil rights advocates, and a federal judge ultimately granted a preliminary injunction against the law, blocking the legislation before it went into effect.
“It is unenforceable,” Bell said of HB 2319.
Filming an officer, Bell pointed out, doesn’t give the individual immunity from other laws and ordinances, For example, the individual cannot trespass into a private home without the consent of the owner solely to record law enforcement. What’s more, Bell said, the person filming the video cannot interfere with an officer’s duties or investigation.
But the right to record the police applies “as long as the individual is somewhere that they have a right to be,” Bell said.
For example, Bell added, “if you are just a customer in the Circle K, and some officers come in, you have every right to be a patron of that business that is open to the public, and so you have a right to be there and you have the same rights to record at that point.”
And in general, when a person witnesses any potential crime – or even a civil matter like a car accident – they could be called to the stand during court proceedings.
“You as a witness can be subpoenaed to appear in court,” Bell added.
How long will the investigation take?
The Arizona Department of Public Safety is currently leading the criminal investigation into the April 10 shooting in Nogales. Past investigations have taken between three and four months to be completed. Once the investigation concludes, the Santa Cruz County Attorney’s Office will determine whether the evidence shows the shooting to be justified or illegal.
On Christmas Day 2020, a Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed 32-year-old John Moreno after responding to a 911 call reporting that a man, later identified as Moreno, was attempting to burglarize a woman’s Rio Rico home.
The neighboring Pima County Sheriff’s Department took on the investigation, concluding the report less than four months later, in early April 2021.
In May 2021, officers fatally shot Cockrum, Jr. after an hour-long vehicle pursuit up and down Interstate 19 that ended on North Grand Avenue, below the Walmart. By September 2021, DPS had completed its investigation and handed the county attorney a 700-plus-page report that included witness statements, audio recordings, photographs and other materials.
In both cases, County Attorney George Silva released copies of the investigative reports to the NI once he notified the involved agencies of his conclusion.
How has Silva’s office ruled in past cases?
The investigation conducted by DPS is meant to provide insight to the circumstances of shooting. However, the final decision of whether to prosecute any officers will fall on Silva’s shoulders.
In the two officer-involved fatalities mentioned above, Silva determined that the shootings were warranted.
“Upon a thorough review of reports, witness statements, audio recordings, photographs and other supporting material, I find that the shootings were justified,” Silva wrote in a letter to NPD and the Sheriff’s Office in 2021, concerning the Cockrum case.
Speaking to the NI in 2021, Silva cited the “objective reasonableness” standard – a legal guideline established in a 1989 Supreme Court ruling.
If an officer “reasonably believes” that lethal force must be used to stop some imminent threat of death or serious injury, Silva explained, use of that lethal force is generally justified.