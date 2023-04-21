Memorial5

A memorial outside the Circle K on Mariposa Road commemorates Edrei Toledo Ochoa, a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot by two Nogales Police officers on April 10.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

On the evening of April 10, Nogales police officers shot and killed Edrei Toledo Ochoa, a 31-year-old Nogales man, during a confrontation outside the Circle K on Mariposa Road.

The fatal shooting prompted outcry from some community members, including Ochoa’s family. Other residents defended the actions of law enforcement.



