Storm clouds hovered over Nogales last Friday afternoon, while rain poured in other parts of Santa Cruz County.
The local monsoon rains started July 9, when the county recorded up to .39 inches of rain onto some parts of Nogales, according to a county-operated flood gauge at the Nogales Wash on Hohokam Drive.
By Monday afternoon this week, flood gauges had recorded more than one inch of rain in several areas of the county. That included a gauges in the Red Mountains (1.02 inches), Peña Blanca Lake (1.14), Sonoita Creek (1.22), Nogales Wash (1.54) and Ephraim Canyon (1.97).
The U.S. Forest Service said the rain showers in the mountains west of Rio Rico last week provided some relief to firefighters working in three-digit temperatures to contain the Beehive Fire that lit up more than 10,000 acres earlier this month.
Still, the observed precipitation at the Nogales International Airport was substantially lower than what is normally recorded for the month of July, according to data by the National Weather Service. Normal precipitation at the Nogales Airport, the NWS data shows, is about 4.10 inches in July. This month, so far, the observed precipitation for that area showed a total of .78 inches of rain.
Gauges in other areas of the county also recorded less rain compared to other areas this month, such as one at the Santa Cruz River in Tubac, which showed zero inches of precipitation as of Monday afternoon.
The forecast for the Nogales International Airport predicted more thunderstorms in the following days, with chances of rain ranging from 40-60 percent. But the forecast didn’t predict much relief from extreme heat in the near future, with high temperatures still reaching more than 100 degrees.
On Monday morning, Santa Cruz County had issued an excessive heat warning, with an expected heat index of at least 105 degrees.