A small wildfire broke out in a remote area of western Santa Cruz County this week, but it was quickly contained.

The so-called Ramanote Fire was first reported on Wednesday “very high in the Atascosa Mountains on the Coronado National Forest,” the CNF said in a social media post that day.

The size of the fire was initially reported at two-three acres, and there were no structures threatened.

Then in an update posted Thursday afternoon, the CNF said its Nogales Ranger District had responded to the fire and had it 90-percent contained.

“All forward progress is stopped,” the update said. “The fire burned approximately 5.5 acres and will be monitored through the weekend.”

