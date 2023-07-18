Ramp closures on Interstate 19 Nogales International Jul 18, 2023 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Arizona Department of Transportation announced Friday that it is planning a ramp closure on the Interstate 19 southbound flyover bridge to SR 189.The closure will take place July 19 at 7 p.m. through July 21 at 5 a.m. The southbound off-ramp to Mariposa Road can be used as a detour.It advised drivers to proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Roads And Traffic Load comments Trending Stories Three plead guilty to federal drug charges St. John departs with county manager post NCD kitchen one step closer to launch Feds set ‘FAST-41’ timetable for South32 mine Superior court briefs County approves tentative budget with tax reduction Rio Rico rezoning proposal tabled amid backlash Former student alleges SCVUSD allowed teacher’s abuse CBP airlifts hikers from mountaintop NUSD selects new principals to lead Coronado, Pierson Submit News If you're interested in submitting stories, click submit below. Submit