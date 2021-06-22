Ray Sayre, the county’s emergency management director, is set to retire at the end of this month after more than eight years of serving Santa Cruz County in the role.
Sayre, 67, said he had notified county administrators of his plans to retire this month about two years ago. His last day on the job will be June 30.
“I guess I’ve taken the plane to altitude. Now it’s time to hand it off to somebody else,” he said. “It’s good. I’m ready.”
Sayre joined Santa Cruz County in April 2013, according to Human Resources Director Sonia Jones. Since then, his duties have included organizing and coordinating community events, as well as responding to crises in the county – including the COVID-19 pandemic.
After the pandemic hit in early 2020, Sayre took the lead in organizing produce giveaways, coronavirus testing blitzes and a much-praised mass vaccination effort that led to one of the highest vaccination rates in the state.
“It’s a full throttle,” Sayre said in reference to his work during the previous year.
During the County Board of Supervisors meeting last Tuesday, the three elected officials thanked Sayre for his hard work and dedication to the community.
“I’ve always appreciated your level of professionalism, your demeanor and the way you’ve presented things,” Supervisor Bruce Bracker said.
“It’s always hard to try to find someone else to fit in your shoes when you’ve set the bar so high,” Supervisor Manuel Ruiz added. “Hopefully if we do find the right person, you can assist us in training so that there is no loss of services provided through your department.”
Once he retires, Sayre told the NI, he plans to focus on his bed and breakfast business in Tumacacori, which he has been running for the past two years.
“That keeps me pretty busy, so I’m kind of looking forward to a little more balance in my life,” Sayre said, adding that the part he’ll miss the most of his job with the county is building relationships with people in the community.
He said he hopes the next person to serve under his title brings more expertise, as well as continues to build those relationships with the public.