A 30-year-old Tucson man who led police on a high-speed chase through Santa Cruz County, during which he allegedly ordered five undocumented migrants out of his still-moving vehicle, was sentenced last week at U.S. District Court to 30 months in prison.
The defendant, Andrew Ryan Lozinski, had previously pleaded guilty to a human-smuggling offense that placed lives in danger. One woman reportedly suffered a head injury and a Nogales Police Department officer crashed his vehicle during incident.
According to the criminal complaint filed in the case, on Oct. 21, 2021, the Nogales Border Patrol Station received a call from a concerned citizen who reported five people walking between houses in Nogales. A few minutes later, Nogales Police Department officers saw multiple people dressed in camouflage get into a 2007 Chevy Malibu in the same area.
The NPD officers reportedly tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver of the Malibu, later identified as Lozinski, didn’t pull over.
“NPD officers witnessed five individuals jump out of the vehicle while it was still moving, including one woman who was dragged for a brief time,” the complaint alleges.
NPD officers and Border Patrol agents continued to pursue the Malibu, which at one point reportedly exceeded 100 mph.
“Lozinski also sped through a construction area, ran several red lights and caused one NPD officer to crash his vehicle during the pursuit,” the complaint says.
Now driving north on Interstate 19, Lozinski reached the Border Patrol checkpoint north of Tubac, where agents deployed an immobilization device in an effort to stop him.
“Lozinski continued to drive, crossing into oncoming traffic and off the freeway into a fence,” the complaint says. “Lozinski then attempted to flee on foot but was ultimately arrested.”
According to a pre-sentencing memo filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the arrest took place after Lozinski was located at a nearby gas station, and required “multiple agents in a forceful takedown.”
The complaint states that arresting agents said they thought the passengers had been pushed out of the vehicle while it was moving. Lozinski reported said: “They jumped out on their own.”
All five of the passengers were detained and determined to be undocumented migrants from Mexico. One of them reportedly told investigators that after the group crossed the border, they were guided via cellphone to a pick-up location, where they saw a four-door vehicle waiting. The driver told them to get in.
The passenger reportedly said that once the driver saw police, he began driving erratically and told everyone to get out. The driver slowed down, but the vehicle was still moving as they jumped out, “causing a head injury to one woman,” the complaint says.
In its pre-sentencing memo, the U.S. Attorney’s Office cited Lozinski’s “uninterrupted pattern of victimizing offenses over the past 10 years, the extremely dangerous conduct during the instant offense, and the defendant’s often poor performance when released to either pretrial (services) or probation,” and asked the judge for a sentence of 37 months.
Lozinski’s defense lawyer wrote in his memo that Lozinski has serious mental health issues that “have caused him to struggle in life and make numerous bad choices.” He also noted a “significant substance use disorder,” and asked the judge to order treatment as part of Lozinski’s sentence.