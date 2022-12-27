Nogales Justice Court says it has certified the first graduate of its Recovery Court program, which uses a restorative justice approach to treat people who have committed nonviolent crimes related to substance abuse.
The Recovery Court graduate, identified only by the initials R.T. in a news release from the county, stood in front of Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez for the last time in December. He thanked Velasquez and the non-profit restorative justice organization Circles of Peace, which collaborates with the court on the program.
Velasquez congratulated the defendant for his hard work in the program over the past year, and awarded him with a certificate of completion and a congratulatory cupcake.
“The program not only requires a lot of self-reflection and hard work, but good time management skills as well,” the county news release said, adding that participants are required to attend peer support and substance abuse meetings, as well as submit to regular drug testing and counseling.
“I had to attend and actively participate in weekly meetings at the Circles of Peace. I had to find a sponsor to help me get and stay sober. I had to attend multiple AA meetings every week. I had to undergo random drug tests on a weekly basis. What a nuisance! What misery! What a disaster,” R.T. said, according to the news release.
Velasquez implemented the grant-funded program in 2020. First called Drug Court, now known as Recovery Court, it suspends charges until defendants have successfully completed a program to address their underlying substance abuse.