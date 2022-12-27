Recovery Court

Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez hugs Recovery Court Program graduate R.T. at the conclusion of his hearing.

 Photo by Shannon Enciso

Nogales Justice Court says it has certified the first graduate of its Recovery Court program, which uses a restorative justice approach to treat people who have committed nonviolent crimes related to substance abuse.

The Recovery Court graduate, identified only by the initials R.T. in a news release from the county, stood in front of Justice of the Peace Emilio Velasquez for the last time in December. He thanked Velasquez and the non-profit restorative justice organization Circles of Peace, which collaborates with the court on the program.



