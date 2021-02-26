Two locally organized recycling efforts are coming to Eastern Santa Cruz County.
The first involves collecting cardboard from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Feb. 27, behind the post office in Patagonia. It’s sponsored by the Patagonia Recycling Task Force and the Town of Patagonia.
“This will be for clean, dry, flat, corrugated cardboard only – no duct tape, waxed products or fiberboard (cereal boxes, etc.),” the organizers said in an announcement, adding: “If the cardboard waste has come into contact with liquid or any other contaminants, cut that part out before you recycle it.”
Donations are appreciated and will help support recycling in Patagonia.
The second event will allow residents to drop off electronic and metal waste for recycling from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, at the fairgrounds in Sonoita. It’s sponsored by the Mountain Empire Rotary Club.
Accepted items include appliances, electronics, batteries, cable/wire, cameras, computers, cell phones, metal chairs, copper and scrap steel. For a full list, go to suburbanminers.com and click on “What We Recycle” under the Site Links menu at the bottom left side of the page.
Donations of at least $5 will help offset the recycling company costs, and support the Rotary Club’s literacy, awards and scholarship programs.