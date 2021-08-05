The county’s Rio Rico Landfill reinstated its recycling program on Monday, though with changes to its operations.
Jesus Martinez, assistant foreman at the landfill, told the NI that the recycling program had been halted previously because loads were being rejected due to contamination among the recyclable materials.
“Before, it used to be unsupervised and we wouldn’t really see what people threw in there,” Martinez said. “Right now, we started back up but it’s supervised, so we’re actually going out there and seeing what people want to get rid of.”
As of Monday, the recycling area – which was relocated to just south of the landfill entrance – began collecting tin and aluminum cans, No. 1 and 2 plastics, and unwaxed cardboard.
It is not accepting glass, however.
Some of the basic rules for recycling, Martinez said, include rinsing and drying out all bottles and cans, and flattening out all cardboard boxes, or to preferably be cut out into 4 inch squares.
“We really do need the public to get out here so we can educate them, more than anything,” he said. “When they come out to the facility, we can help them out, we can explain and we have little flyers that we made for the people.”
Martinez said that Southwest Green Alternatives is collecting the plastics, tin and aluminum materials, while California Recycles collects the cardboard.
He added that the Tubac-Amado Transfer Station and the Sonoita-Elgin Landfill will restart their recycling collection in coming weeks as well, though specific dates had not been confirmed as of Thursday morning.
For more information, call the county’s Solid Waste Division at (520) 375-7918.