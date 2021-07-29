The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is headed for Nogales as it begins its work of drawing new congressional and legislative districts for the coming decade.
The commission is in the midst of its first round of statewide public hearings, which began July 23 and continue through Aug. 9. A local hearing is set for 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5 at the Quality Hotel Americana at 639 N. Grand Ave.
“Information will be presented both in person and virtually about the redrawing of Arizona’s congressional and legislative districts,” the commission said on its website. “Public comment received during these meetings will be used by the IRC to help inform the drawing of new district boundaries.”
An agenda for the meeting, a link for submitting comments and instructions for participating remotely in the Aug. 5 meeting are posted here.
Initial maps based only on districts of equal population are scheduled to be released on Sept. 14, but those so-called “grid” maps will be substantially redrawn after the commission considers other criteria also mandated by state and federal law. A second round of public hearings will follow, and final maps are scheduled to be approved by Dec. 22.
Arizona created its commission system in 2000 when voters approved an initiative measure taking redistricting out of the hands of self-interested legislators. The IRC is made up of two Democrats, two Republicans and an independent chair elected by the other commissioners.