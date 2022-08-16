In his early 20s, Justyn Yocupicio was picking up shifts at the Tubac Market when Deputy Chief Ben Guerrero walked in, wearing his Tubac Fire District uniform.
Yocupicio was curious. He began asking questions about Guerrero’s career.
“I was kind of in a spot where I didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life,” Yocupicio recalled.
One day, Guerrero returned to the market with a question of his own: was Yocupicio interested in training to become a firefighter?
“And then he said, ‘Well, we’d like to sponsor you,’” Yocupicio added. “I was like, ‘What? No way.’”
Months later, on Aug. 12, Yocupicio graduated alongside his peers from the Santa Cruz County Regional EMT/Fire Academy. Fifteen recruits officially completed the six-month program, a feat that requires the passage of state-mandated tests, EMT certification, and hours of physical training. Some recruits had been born and raised in Santa Cruz County, while others had come from as far as California.
The first responders are now headed into the field, working for Nogales, Rio Rico and Tubac fire departments.
Beneath cloudy skies on Friday, new graduate Jaelen Spencer stood on the Nogales High School football field and addressed his colleagues.
“It’s normal to be uncertain,” he said. “Even scared, or nervous.”
Spencer, who’s slated to work for the Nogales Fire Department, noted the physical and mental toll of the career he’d chosen.
“But in those moments, you have to rely on the motivation that was built by these gentlemen,” he added, gesturing toward Jose Higuera and Antonio Sanchez – the academy’s lead instructors.
Spencer paused briefly and gripped the podium.
“We share a common goal,” he said. “And that’s to take care of our community members, take care of each other, take care of our loved ones.”
Getting into the ‘groove’
After speaking to Guerrero in the Tubac market, Yocupicio took the opportunity. Months later, in early July, he’d be fighting simulated fires alongside his 14 peers, cloaked beneath heavy turnout gear as they lugged hoses through Rio Rico Fire District Station No. 2.
The “live burn” training, multiple firefighters told the NI, marks a turning point in the academy experience – the curriculum moves further from textbooks and lectures, and drifts closer to the volatile, real-life experiences encountered by first responders.
Over two days, the recruits battled flames as they engulfed an old car and the inside of a metal trailer. The academy simulated outbreaks above ground level, below ground level, outdoors, and a gas cylinder fire.
Day one felt awkward and uncoordinated, with recruits stumbling to complete the tasks, said Don Redman, a student who will go to work for the Rio Rico Fire District. By day two, he said, “we moved much quicker.”
“We kind of got into a groove,” Redman added.
As the second day of training drew to a close, the sun remained strong overhead. Shortly after finishing the two-day training, the recruits gathered inside to review their performance, examining their stamina and teamwork.
“Communications were better today,” observed recruit Benjamin Beyerle.
“One thing that I feel like I need to work on,” Beyerle added, “is I got tired. I was really tired.”
“One more positive thing,” an instructor urged after Yocupicio listed a series of observations.
Yocupicio paused.
“Nobody fainted,” he offered, as the recruits roared with laughter.
Incentives for first responders
When the Santa Cruz County Regional EMT/Fire Academy began classes in February 2022, its administrators were trying something new. For the first time, the academy would be paying its students in an effort to incentivize enrollment and alleviate economic burden among recruits.
Speaking to the NI in late February, NFD Battalion Chief Christian Renteria noted a local shortage of fire personnel.
“The exact reasons, I’m not sure,” Renteria said at the time. “But nonetheless, we have to get creative, and figure out, ‘OK, how can we attract employment, retain employment?”
Paying recruits, Renteria said, was part of the answer.
“It’s a blessing,” said Redman, speaking to the NI in July. “It’s a unique academy in the sense that we’re paid. It’s full time.”
Still, Redman said, he wished he’d had the time to pick up a second job to help him get by amid historically high inflation.
“Everything’s so expensive right now. It doesn’t quite cut it,” he added. “But at the same time, being committed to one thing at a time gives you more of an opportunity to stay focused.”
The hardships, he said, have brought recruits close together – forming a bond both Redman and Yocupicio referred to as brotherhood. When one recruit needed assistance making his monthly car payment, Redman said, the crew fished around for leftover fundraising money to chip in.
“I’m looking at some of my lifelong friends,” said Redman, who’d grown up in Sonoita and hadn’t known his peers before enrolling.
As the 2022 term concluded, Renteria told the NI that a “learn to earn” approach – where recruits get a salary – would likely be on the horizon for the next academic class, which is slated to start sometime between November and January. The salaries, Renteria said, are funded by the departments themselves.
“I think we’re still in a position where the need is great enough that we’ll probably do the same model,” Renteria added.
After the live burn training wrapped up in July, the Class of 2022 recruits stoked yet another fire using scraps of wood – this time, a celebratory bonfire. They scooped dinner from foil containers and gathered outside, joked and ate, gulping water from large aluminum canteens. Redman settled onto a staircase, dropping his head between his knees to rest.
They were physically tired, Redman admitted.
But, he said, “the spirits are always high.”