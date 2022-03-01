When Christian Renteria decided to become a firefighter about 20 years ago, it required some multi-tasking.
As he pursued certification, Renteria recalled, he kept his day job to support himself financially. He made time for his classes after work. Now a battalion chief for the Nogales Fire Department, he admits it was a busy schedule.
“Juggling my job to pay bills and support myself, and then going to school,” Renteria recalled. “Not a lot of personal time.”
Now, a program for first responders across Santa Cruz County is seeking to eliminate that barrier, incentivizing recruits to join, train and work together through inter-agency response efforts. The Regional EMT/Fire Academy launched earlier this month to train first responders in four of the county’s fire entities: Nogales, Rio Rico, Tubac and Sonoita-Elgin.
The program is intensive – first responders are in the classroom four days a week. On Fridays, they’re assigned a study day. But unlike Renteria’s experience, the academy employs and pays its first responders as they strive to achieve their certifications.
That model, Renteria explained, was created so that the academy’s participants can focus on their education without having to take on an additional full-time job.
As he spoke to the NI Monday morning at the Santa Cruz Center in Nogales, 18 young students listened in a nearby classroom, textbooks in tow, as Chris Cruz of the Rio Rico Fire District led a lesson. The academy will cover EMT curriculum, along with basic wildland firefighting.
The students are scheduled to take a final state exam in July. Then, Renteria said, “they will start filling seats in ambulances and engines.”
The creation of the academy comes amid a nationwide shortage of personnel in the firefighting profession. Between 2019 and 2020, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a nationwide drop in employed firefighters – from about 324,620 to 311,350 personnel.
In neighboring California, a Pew Trust analysis estimated that only about half of the U.S. Forest Service engines were “fully staffed” over the summer, a historically aggressive fire season in the state. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden lambasted the federal minimum wage for firefighters – $13 an hour – calling the compensation “ridiculously low.” Biden moved to raise the salary to an hourly $15 last year, citing longer fire seasons and a greater need for first responders.
Renteria said he’s observed a recent local shortage of personnel, as well.
“The exact reasons, I’m not sure,” he said. “But nonetheless, we have to get creative, and figure out, ‘OK, how can we attract employment, retain employment?”
Mutual aid
On the evening of Feb. 14, a fire ignited in an RV motorhome on Arroyo Boulevard, sending smoke plumes through downtown Nogales. The following morning, NFD Battalion Chief Jeff Polcario described a scene in which ”heavy fire” was pouring out of the motorhome. Speaking to the NI, he noted that three nearby fire districts – Tubac, Rio Rico and Green Valley – assisted NFD in containing the blaze.
The academy, Renteria said, seeks to reinforce that collaboration.
“Especially recently, we’re doing a lot more regional approach to training,” he said.
“Because in all reality, we’re limited in personnel and equipment.”
Last year, there was a somewhat similar training program, Renteria said. And currently, there is a mutual aid agreement between the county fire departments. But the 2022 model is a more comprehensive effort to string together the districts and educate fire responders together, he added.
“This is the first year where all the county agencies ... came together, planned,” he said. “And this is what we have.”
So, if a similarly large fire breaks out within the county, the hope is that first responders will readily assist each other.
“Having this training start now just kind of sets us up for success when we do have that incident,” he said.
And the incidents warranting a multi-agency response are not limited to the Feb. 14 fire. Last summer, when a fire in the Meadow Hills neighborhood of Nogales burned through an outbuilding, a team of responders from Nogales, Rio Rico and Sonoita-Elgin departments contained the blaze.
A spark
On Monday morning, the academy’s class of 18 gathered in the parking lot of the Santa Cruz Center on North Grand Avenue beneath gray skies.
After bowing their heads in prayer, the students stood at attention. One of them, Jesus Canizales, stepped forward, gripping a guidon flag that bore the name of the academy.
Historically, the guidon flag was used to represent soldiers – sometimes directing troops to their leaders in the event of a chaotic battle, explained Deputy Chief Benjamin Guerrero of the Tubac Fire District.
Now, as warfare shifts to less-traditional methodologies, the flag is used as a sacred object to represent military branches and first response units, Guerrero told the students.
“You guys should learn how to love it, take care of it, and develop a sense of pride when you guys are out there showing it off,” Guerrero said.
Renteria acknowledged that firefighting has also evolved with modern technology.
But, he added, “we can’t ignore or not have homage to the history, to the traditions of the fire service.”
For Canizales, who was chosen to bear the flag, firefighting is second nature. As a child, he watched his father and uncle volunteer as firefighters in Nogales, Sonora, he said. He was drawn to it then. Now 24, he still describes feeling a “spark” when it comes to firefighting.
“My heart was like, ‘I want to do this,’” he added.
As he grew older, Canizales began volunteering in Nogales, Sonora as well. For him, he said Monday, firefighting doesn’t feel like a job. Neither do the other activities that often come with being a first responder – he likes the idea of helping out in his profession, whether it means fighting a blaze or cutting grass at a senior center.
Carrying the guidon flag, he admitted, was both exciting and a little nerve-wracking. And, he added, another motivator.
“It’s like ... a push to me,” he said, “to pass this class.”