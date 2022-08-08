When it comes to the Sonoita Public Library, Linette Redman sees room for improvement: to start, repairs to the leaky ceiling, a new carpet and better wifi.
“The internet, for the kids,” said the librarian, noting that the current facility only has a couple of computers. “The problem is, (children) don’t come, because the internet is very poor.”
In about two weeks, that could change. By then, the library should have reliable internet, according to District 3 County Supervisor Bruce Bracker.
“We’re bringing in a full gig,” he announced during a public meeting last Thursday, referring to a high-speed internet plan that can download one gigabit per second.
It’s one of several renovations in store for the building, which once housed the justice court for Eastern Santa Cruz County.
Speaking to about a dozen residents at the Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds Thursday evening, Bracker described plans to expand and revamp the vast, one-story facility.
The developments, Bracker said, will include an expanded library, a new sheriff’s office substation, and a meeting room designated for local organizations.
It’s part of a large-scale project that Bracker said would come out of the county budget in the coming fiscal year. And for some residents, like Redman, the changes seem long overdue.
“I’m very excited,” Redman said. “But I want to see it finished, you know?”
Previous setup
Over the years, the county-owned building just south of the Sonoita Crossroads on State Route 83 has served various purposes. Beginning in the 1990s, the structure housed the Eastern Santa Cruz County Justice Court. In 2018, the Board of Supervisors voted to eliminate the precinct for budgetary reasons, drawing outcry from local residents and leaving a swath of empty, unused space.
Additionally, the building contains a job-training facility through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, a federal program. (The WIOA program, Bracker said, is supplying the high-speed internet that’s slated in about two weeks.)
A public library – the only one in the Sonoita-Elgin area – also occupies the building, along with a satellite location for the County Sheriff’s Office.
Currently, the sheriff’s substation in Sonoita is cramped, according to Richard Cardillo, a member of the Law Enforcement Assist Team, who sat in on Thursday’s meeting.
Bracker didn’t disagree, referring to the space as a “very small cubby hole.” Now, he added, “they’re going to get a full office.”
And while some plans seemed set in stone – like a new air-conditioning system for the library – other ideas seemed less certain.
“Are we getting new computers, too?” asked Redman, the librarian.
“Ask the library,” Bracker responded with a laugh. “But I’m sure we’re going to try to upgrade everything we can.”
And, one resident asked, could organizers hold farmer’s markets or used book sales at the building?
The county, Bracker responded, would have to consult with its legal staff.
And while several residents broached the idea of a visitors’ center, Bracker said such a project would have to be facilitated by the community itself – not by the county. He pointed to the Patagonia Regional Visitor Center, which is staffed by volunteers.
“That’s something the community needs to organize,” he added. “That’s not really something that the County Board of Supervisors is going to come in and do for you.”
Community space
Over the past year, county staff have been meeting with local community groups – like the Rotary Club and library staff – to figure out how to improve the existing facility, Bracker said.
“What we heard back from the community was, ‘We want a meeting room,’” he added.
Reba Webber, who’s part of the Mountain Empire Rotary Club, echoed that idea.
“We don’t have anything here,” she said of Sonoita.
Currently, community organizations tend to meet at the fairgrounds, Webber said, which can cost several hundred dollars a day. Otherwise, groups might borrow the training room at the nearby Sonoita-Elgin Fire District or drive more than 12 miles away to hold meetings at the Patagonia Public Library.
A community room on SR 83, Webber added, would be more accessible. She listed local organizations that came to mind: the Elgin Community Club, the VFW, a former sewing group.
“4-H might want to meet there,” she added.
Webber expressed relief over the new renovations that are taking shape. Nonetheless, “I still don’t think it’s big enough,” she added, referring to Bracker’s estimate that the community room would span about 1,200 square feet.
Next steps
As ideas flowed, Brian Vandervoet, who serves on the Nogales/Santa Cruz County Library Board, interjected.
“The hardest question is: when?” he asked.
High-speed internet, Bracker responded, will be in place in two weeks. And the overall renovation plan, he added, should be finalized in the next six weeks.
Speaking to residents last Thursday, Bracker said the county would facilitate one more community meeting before finalizing the plans.
“And just present it and get any feedback,” he added.
On Monday, however, there was a change in course: Bracker told the NI that county staff will send an informative update to the dozen or so people who attended last week’s meeting, rather than holding another session.
Once the plan is finalized, the county will begin seeking contractors – a challenge that might come with roadblocks, due to nationwide supply-chain issues.
“I will tell you,” Bracker noted last week, “contractors are really hard to come by.”