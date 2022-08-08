Library front facade

The Sonoita Public Library, which sits on State Route 83 just south of the crossroads with SR 82, is set to undergo rennovations, including high-quality internet access, according to county staff.

 Photo by Angela Gervasi

When it comes to the Sonoita Public Library, Linette Redman sees room for improvement: to start, repairs to the leaky ceiling, a new carpet and better wifi.

“The internet, for the kids,” said the librarian, noting that the current facility only has a couple of computers. “The problem is, (children) don’t come, because the internet is very poor.”

County Supervisor Bruce Bracker, left, takes notes while Brian Vandervoet of the Nogales/Santa Cruz Library Board addresses Sonoita area residents.
Brian Vandervoet of the Nogales/Santa Cruz Public Library Board addresses Sonoita residents at a county meeting on Aug. 4.


