Workers emptied out the remnants of the old Dairy Queen building on Mariposa Road last week, then tore down part of the structure in preparation of remaking it as a Baskin Robbins/Dunkin’ donuts shop.
Owner Jeetendra Yadav told the NI last Friday that the partial demolition of the building was necessary to renovate the shop into a typical Baskin/Dunkin’ design.
“There will be quite a bit of work done for Baskin. It’s going to look really nice and brand new,” Yadav said, adding that he’s also working with the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to make other changes to the adjacent gas station, which he plans to rebrand the station into a Marathon chain.
Yadav said he hoped to open the Baskin Robbins and Dunkin’ before the end of the year, but wasn’t sure he’d be able to fulfill that goal.
“As you know, this project has been sitting for two years so I don’t want to promise anything,” he said, adding that the pandemic affected his timeline. “But I’m going to try my best.”