Water lines broke at least four times in the Royal Road neighborhood over the past week, according to Alejandro Barcenas, the city’s Public Works Director.
The situation repeatedly left as many as 100 homes without water. Barcenas estimated there are 150 to 200 homes in the Royal Road subdivision, and workers have to turn off water to about half of them in order to fix breaks, since there aren’t many valves that could isolate individual areas with a break.
The problem is an aging pipe system that keeps springing new leaks, mainly at couplings, Barcenas said.
“We have been fixing (breaks), and then as soon as we put water back into the system, a day or a few hours later, it breaks again,” he said.
Barcenas said the pipe system was likely constructed in the 1960s or 1970s, before the Royal Road neighborhood was annexed by the City of Nogales, and is made of asbestos cement. He added that, in some places, pipe placement is relatively shallow – as little as 24 inches below the surface.
On Sunday, Mayor Arturo Garino took to the city’s Facebook page to post a message about the latest Royal Road leak.
Garino wrote that the city had identified the affected pipe as a particularly old and damaged line as far back as 2019. He said a nearly $1-million loan was approved last year to work on the line, but the city was still in the process of scheduling work.
Barcenas said on Tuesday that he hoped to break ground on the project next year.